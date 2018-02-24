nasa-s-david-ndii-causes-stir-on-twitter-after-sending-stern-warning-to-followers

SUMMARY Dr. David Ndii wants his Twitter followers to keep off his affairs and respect his political rights

National Super Alliance (NASA) Coalition strategist Dr. David Ndii caused a stir on Twitter after he put out a stern warning to followers to respect his political rights, threatening to block anyone who failed to do so. Dr. Ndii’s tweet on February 23 was received with lots of responses as many followers asking him to be more forgiving to those who got drawn into his personal affairs.

“Dear Tweeps: What I do with my economics is my business. Anyone who disrespects my exercising my political rights will be blocked,” his tweet read. ​

Dr. Ndii, a prominent columnist on a daily paper on economic development and governance issues holds a Ph.D. from Oxford University and rose to fame after he caused a stir by posting a controversial document titled “petition for self-determination,” credited to be behind the secession calls.

The doctorate and master's degrees holder was appointed by the Opposition coalition to lead the proposed Peoples Assembly that is spearheading the planned swearing-in. He enjoys a huge following on social media where he gives insight on economics and politics.

His stern warning caused a series of responses as followers debated on whether or not to honor his directive. Here are some of their sentiments to which he gladly responded;

But its regrettable to waste all these knowledge on secession papers n 'Republic of Lakeside Kenya' while the likes of Gerishon Ikiara, Mutua Kilaka n others are drafting global economic papers for world Bank n IMF. Just who bewitched you.— Brigadier General (@BrigadierBrigad) February 23, 2018

Why threaten your followers. I think it's their right to give their opinions on what they think about you. It's also ua right to block them— Oyuyo (@YukalKE) February 23, 2018

Don't block ,just engage them or just ignore n move on,,myself I don't support u,but I likes seeing and trying to see your mind from those tweets See Also: Ignore me at your own peril- Miguna hits back at Raila February 23, 2018

Jubilee trolls are free to insult me all day. But this is an example of where I draw the line???????? pic.twitter.com/HRU0DDBhdD— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) February 23, 2018

Sir David, I am trying to give a civic education lesson i.e. that constitutional rights are/ought to be as sacrosanct as religion.— David Ndii (@DavidNdii) February 23, 2018

David you must have a thicker skin! You're a "public intellectual". The Kenyan Public will test your intellect. Blocking is bad Economics!— Joyce bube (@Joyce10079327) February 23, 2018

? see you still retain alot of your victorian economics as the main anchor of your approach but i believe you may be aware that economics has evolved with alot of cultural flavors far away from hard theories— james henry oduol (@OduolHenry) February 23, 2018

Accepting,appreciating and accommodating criticism is a complicated way of growing influence and advancing a point of view— Charles (@Charles75115785) February 24, 2018

Ego Ego Ego Ndii.. Diminishing returns, also called law of diminishing returns or principle of diminishing returns.. your mental productivity was at its peak , no one should ever doubt that.. but now... is not 26 years ago dude...— Rajesh Mahan (@MahanRajesh) February 23, 2018

You're just like those people you always criticize if you can't accept criticism for what you tweet. Those people are just exercising their freedom of expression.— AntonyWairimu (@WairimuAntony) February 23, 2018

