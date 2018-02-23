former-tv-icon-louis-otieno-touches-hearts-with-tale-of-his-sickness

SUMMARY Former TV personality Loius Otieno lost his hearing to acute pancreatitis

His current state has touched the hearts of many Kenyans

Loius graced television screens doing interviews on politician

One-time celebrated TV personality Louis Armstrong Otieno is now a trending topic after an exclusive interview with Standard media gave a sneak peek of how tough things have been for him. Louis, who is currently suffering from Acute Pancreatitis touched many hearts as he narrated how his situation has cost him friends.

Louis once graced Kenyan screens as he interviewed the top cream of the society, working for all leading stations in Kenya - KTN, KBC, K24 and Citizen TV. His shows included Newsline, Louis Otieno Live and This is Louis which had a huge following. ​





Loius in his TV days

Today, Louis is a shell of his old self. His career met an abrupt end when he was named in murder investigations involving a college student, Careen Chepchumba. He later suffered Acute Pancreatitis which impaired his hearing, prompting his family to appeal to well-wishers to donate for his wellbeing.

During the time of the moving interview, KTN’s medical correspondent Dr. Mercy Korir had to write down questions for him.





I try to read their (peoples’) lips when they are talking, my daughter comes from school, I can’t hear my daughter….every day. It’s painful,” he revealed.

Louis’ tribulations evoked lots of responses from Kenyans;

#LouisOtienoStory saddest part is when he said, he has no friends



A true testament that success has many fathers but failure is an orphan.— Muthui Mkenya (@MuthuiMkenya) February 22, 2018

This #LouisOtienoStory is a true testament that success has many fathers but failure is an orphan. Friends are there just when you are 'oily' and see an interest in you. Choose your friends carefully.— Ahmed Mohamed (@Asmali77) February 22, 2018

#LouisOtienoStory

So sad for a man who graced our screens turning deaf. Many people identified with him when his career was at it's optimum but now he has no friends to talk to, to understand him, to comfort him blah blah. Make your family a priority.— BLOGGER-IN-CHIEF ???????????????? (@IamNjokiKelvin) February 22, 2018

Louis Otieno’s story is a wake up call people!!! Do you know if the people who willingly hang with you today will be there the minute your situation changes??

Take that thought to bed, and pray for Louis if you may ?????@KTNNews #LouisOtienoStory— TheFarahLife (@FarahKhaleck) February 22, 2018

#LouisOtienoStory is so saddening.. Surely why do Kenyans forget so easily?!! The very man who was the BEST news anchor even upto date we have never had any like him is a now DEAF .. I FEEL THAT PAIN.

READ MORE TOMORROW ON @StandardKenya ..— Dr. Ryan Mucilih Samir (@Ryan_Mucilih) February 22, 2018

I loved Louis Otieno. He was a rock star on the screen. May God heal Him be it through doctors or directly in Jesus name— pieces_of_beautiful (@pieces_of_btfl) February 22, 2018

One of the best anchors I have known.I wish him quick recovery.Its only when you are in this situation that U will know friends and foes.— Abdicool (@AbdinurCade952) February 23, 2018

