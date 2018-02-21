government-finally-surrenders-miguna-miguna-s-passport

SUMMARY Government on Wednesday 21 February finally surrendered Miguna Miguna’s passport

Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa complied with High Court ruling and surrendered the passport

The Government on Wednesday 21 February finally surrendered Self-proclaimed National Super Resistance (NRM) General Miguna Miguna’s passport.



Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa complied with High Court ruling made by Justice Luka Kimaru on Thursday, 15 February to surrender the passport. ​

Justice Kimaru, in his ruling, declared that Miguna Miguna was free to return to the country after he was deported to Canada on Tuesday, February 7.

After Justice Luka’s ruling, the government maintained that Miguna’s deportation was procedural and done lawfully.

“In as much the government respects the court’s decision; the Government still hold its earlier stated view that the deportation Mr. Miguna Miguna was procedural and done in accordance with the law,” read part of the statement released by Eng Karanja Kibicho, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Interior.

The statement further read that the ruling made by Justice Kimaru directing to the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Miguna’s passport within seven days was not in the best interest of the country.

“We believe that the ruling by Justice Luka Kimaru which further directs the Director of Immigration Services to surrender Mr. Miguna’s illegally acquired Kenyan passport to the court within seven days is not in the best interest of the country,” read the statement



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​