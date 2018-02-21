+ Post your Story

INTIMACY: Seven things you must NEVER try while in bed with your lover
By Brian Onyiego | Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 13:28 EAT
Lovers in bed [PHOTO: COURTESY]
Sometimes the things we do during love-making sessions overstep boundaries, no matter how close we are

It is advised that if unsure, don't try these things while in bed with your lover

Sex is good. 

Couples who understand each other on an intimate level usually have the most explosive sex since the thrill doesn't die early. 

Sometimes couples prefer role-playing to add a bit more spice to their intimacy. 

See Also: Top 30 hilarious lies Kenyan men tell their ‘mpango wa kandos’

However, a bit too much could be 'too much' to the extent of boring your partner or both. 

Here are some of the things you should not do during sex if you're not sure 

 Refrain from using your fingers

See Also: Seven mysterious things women do after sex that men will never realise

Sex is about exploration and satisfying your partner. Sometimes the use of fingers can be dangerous especially if the lady is a virgin or if you have long nails.

Stop going down on your partner

Going down on your partner is no-no. It might sound crazy since ‘going down’ is the ultimate arouser but sometimes we need to check our partners before we go down on them. Are they really clean?

See Also: Eight common dangers sexual addiction poses to women

Avoid Kamasutra styles

Forgo the Kamasutra styles you see in movies no matter how much you want to spice up your game. These styles are for professionals and come with their own side effects e.g. lower back pains.

Do not use objects

Never use objects on your partner during sex, you do not want to be reported for sexual assault.

Never reuse a condom

Read the instructions before using a condom and please use one condom at a time and never reuse one. Even if the worst has come, never re-use one.

Do not use lotions as lubricants

Some people have lubrication issues. If you do not have the KY gel do not substitute it with lotion. Lotion contains compounds that can cause harm to both of you.

Never have sex with your partner if he/she is sick

Sex is good and enjoyable when both of you are physically and mentally fit. Only have sex when both of you are in the mood. 

