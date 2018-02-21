+ Post your Story

Entertainment
He looks the age of my grandchild-Millie Odhiambo lashes out at secret admirer
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 21, 2018 at 11:06 EAT
he-looks-the-age-of-my-grandchild-millie-odhiambo-lashes-out-at-secret-admirer
Millie Odhiambo during a past event
SUMMARY
  • Mvita MP Millie Odhiambo dismissed his secret admirer who wanted her to be his girlfriend
  • She said that he looked like the age of her grandchild

Mvita Member of Parliament (MP) Millie Odhiambo dismissed his secret admirer who wanted her to be his girlfriend.

Although the MP did not reveal the man’s name, Millie said that the man who was pursuing her looked like the age of her grandchild.


According to Mille, the young man had called her repeatedly trying to discuss an important issue, only for him to say “I have seen how beautiful you are and I want you to be my girlfriend”.

“When you are a public figure you have to listen to all manner of things. Like a young man calling severally yesterday on an “important" issue. I am not in a position to deal and presuming he is my constituent with a genuine need I tell him to call tomorrow at 11 am. He calls faithfully today. “I have seen how beautiful you are and I want you to be my girlfriend". From profile picture he looks the age of my grandchild,” Millie posted on her Facebook page.

Mille said that she might have to seek reintroduction to the parents of the young man to ‘unleash common sense and decency into his head’ since corporal punishment is outlawed.

“I told him corporal punishment is outlawed but I may just seek reintroduction to allow his parents unleash common sense and decency into his head,” she said.

Millie Odhiambo
secret admirer
COMMENTS
