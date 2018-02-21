matatu-flees-after-kicking-passenger-out-and-crushing-him-to-death

SUMMARY A passenger, Dennis Masila, crushed to death after he was thrown out of a moving minibus in Mbagathi Way

His brother, Justus Wambua said that he was thrown out of the matatu and that’s when the minibus crushed him to death

A 21-year-old passenger, Dennis Masila crushed to death along Mbagathi Way, Nairobi after he was thrown out of a moving minibus.



The incident took place on Friday, 16 February when Mr. Masila was commuting to Highrise. ​

Dennis’ brother, Justus Wambua said that his brother was thrown out of the matatu and that’s when the minibus crushed his to death.





Wambua narrated that by the time he arrived at the scene, the minibus had already fled but some youth who tried pursing it, reported the bus to the police.

"Eye witness said my brother was thrown out of the matatu and on falling the minibus went on to crush him to death. By the time I arrived the mini bus had fled but some youth who had pursued it reported it to the railways roundabout police station" said Wambua.





Wambua also said that their brother Kioko went to the Kilimani police station on Friday to report the issue and the minibus, number plate KCC 420M, was detained.

However, Wambua said that when they went to the police station on Monday for follow up, the matatu was nowhere to be seen.

“Our brother went to KIlimani and reported the incident on Friday under OB 07/16/02/1028 and he even noticed the matatu KCC 410 M had been detained. Unfortunately, when I went to the station on Monday to follow up the case, the matatu was nowhere to be seen. Police told me they have taken all its details including the license of the driver,” he said.





According to Nairobi News, the KIlimani OCPD Joseph Muthee said he was not at the station on Friday but advised the family to go his office if they had any inquiries.

The OCPD, when asked to give an update of the investigations, said that the officers in charge on Friday are handling the issue.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​