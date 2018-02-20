+ Post your Story

Politics
Reactions after Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti loses his seat are the best you'll see all day
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 20, 2018 at 10:47 EAT
Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti
SUMMARY

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has lost his seat

This is after he lost a petition filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti has lost his seat after the high court nullified his August 8, 2017, win. The petition was filed by Former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga challenging his win.

The Homa Bay Election Court had ordered the scrutiny and recount of votes in 400 polling centers across the county in December 2017.

In the petition, Magwanga has sued The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Homa Bay County Returning Officer Michael Kosgei, Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti and his Deputy Hamilton Orata.

Magwanga expressed concern that the IEBC officials who manned the General election deprived him of victory which he deserved. He said he got over 218,000 votes against Awiti's 174,235.

Justice Joseph Karanja ruled that the recount be supervised by the deputy registrar of the court in the presence of three agents of each party between January 8 and 19.

"There shall be three agents for both the petitioner and the respondents during the recounting exercise. The deputy registrar of the court will be present to make sure that there is transparency," said the judge.

Kenyans took to social media to react to the news and here are samples of responses on different social platforms: 

Governor Cyprian Awiti one of the poorly dressed Governors in Kenya loses the court battle,.......

— robinkosgei (@robinkosgei55) February 20, 2018

Cyprian Awiti should be replaced by Eric Omondi “Ballers” #Oneside— wangari Gaitho (@wangari_gaitho) February 20, 2018

High court nullifies Cyprian Awiti's win! While at it, let's not forget that IEBC lied to the people of Homabay, Kisumu, Siaya and Migori that their repeat election would be held at a later date!— REINCARNATED ADOLF HITLER (@allen_arnold) February 20, 2018

Cyprian Awiti won in odm nominations, albeit being a spurious nominations, there was no fairness— Dom Siele (@ItsSiele) February 20, 2018

High Court nullifying Governor Cyprian Awiti is politically strategised to destabilise NASA's objectives but Awiti does not need to even campaign vigorously, will clinch the seat "VERY EARLY in the morning," Kenyan proverb ????????????— DAN SUDI (@Dan_Sudi) February 20, 2018

Good that the HIGH COURT has quashed the victory of Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti; where does this leave the IEBC officials who were in charge?— Y0UNG R00N (@aroonnyongesa) February 20, 2018

Cyprian Awiti was handpicked by Raila Odinga and people rejected him in the ballot and he rigged his way through. Justice served.— Oluoch Fredrick. (@oluoch_fredrick) February 20, 2018

As a resident of Homabay...I'm more than jubilated...High Court has finally done us justice...Cyprian Awiti was a quack— ?™ (@osoro_junior) February 20, 2018

Homabay is happy...The will of the people was subverted... Cyprian Awiti go rest— ?™ (@osoro_junior) February 20, 2018

#RegimeOfDoom: Cyprian Awiti should ignore the court orders & continue as a Governor. He should trail the government too— Engnr Lewis Nyaigero (@lewisnyaigero) February 20, 2018


