photo-of-journalist-kneeling-down-during-a-press-conference-by-mudavadi-causes-a-stir-online

Photo a female journalist who knelt down during a press conference addressed by National Super Alliance (NASA) Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has had a lot of Kenyans talking on social media.
ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale posted the picture on his Facebook page and criticized the professionalism of the journalist.
“Fellow journalists, is this professional... a journalist must remain a journalist not a microphone stand. Media houses must equip their journos. What are your thoughts?” he posted.
“Organizers of Press Conferences should ensure journalists are comfortable in their pursuit for news. I refuse to see a journalist kneeling down to get news. No,” he added.
Here how Kenyans reacted to the photo;
