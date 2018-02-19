+ Post your Story

News
Photo of journalist kneeling down during a press conference by Mudavadi causes a stir online
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 19, 2018 at 14:02 EAT
photo-of-journalist-kneeling-down-during-a-press-conference-by-mudavadi-causes-a-stir-online
Journalist kneels down during press conference
SUMMARY
  • The photo of this journalist who knelt down during a press conference addressed by NASA Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has caused a stir online
  • Philip Etale posted the picture on his Facebook page and criticized the professionalism of the journalist

Photo a female journalist who knelt down during a press conference addressed by National Super Alliance (NASA) Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has had a lot of Kenyans talking on social media.

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale posted the picture on his Facebook page and criticized the professionalism of the journalist.

“Fellow journalists, is this professional... a journalist must remain a journalist not a microphone stand. Media houses must equip their journos. What are your thoughts?” he posted.

See Also: Plans to form another coalition without Raila? – Kalonzo speaks

“Organizers of Press Conferences should ensure journalists are comfortable in their pursuit for news. I refuse to see a journalist kneeling down to get news. No,” he added.

Here how Kenyans reacted to the photo;


See Also: OPINION: Why NASA should be united now more than ever

