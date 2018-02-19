photo-of-journalist-kneeling-down-during-a-press-conference-by-mudavadi-causes-a-stir-online

SUMMARY The photo of this journalist who knelt down during a press conference addressed by NASA Co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has caused a stir online

Philip Etale posted the picture on his Facebook page and criticized the professionalism of the journalist

ODM Director of Communication Philip Etale posted the picture on his Facebook page and criticized the professionalism of the journalist. ​

“Fellow journalists, is this professional... a journalist must remain a journalist not a microphone stand. Media houses must equip their journos. What are your thoughts?” he posted.

“Organizers of Press Conferences should ensure journalists are comfortable in their pursuit for news. I refuse to see a journalist kneeling down to get news. No,” he added.

