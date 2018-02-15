+ Post your Story

Politics
MPs plan to effect arrest in Parliament
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 15, 2018 at 08:07 EAT
mps-plan-to-effect-arrest-in-parliament
Parliament Kenya
SUMMARY

Can police arrest legislators in the precinct of Parliament?

MPs are planning to effect arrests in parliament to tame rogue politicians 

Rogue legislators who think they can hide in parliament so as to avoid being arrested by police may soon have to rethink their decision. 

Grapevine overheard two city MPs at an upmarket restaurant on Tuesday evening vowing to ensure that they present their colleagues who break the law to police.

“As law-abiding citizens we cannot let lawbreakers hide in the National Assembly. We shall personally frog-march the culprits to police since the law has a provision for citizen arrest,” one of the MPs said.

Police by law are not allowed to arrest legislators in the precincts of the parliament since they enjoy immunity.

parliament
arrests
