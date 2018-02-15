mps-plan-to-effect-arrest-in-parliament

SUMMARY Can police arrest legislators in the precinct of Parliament? MPs are planning to effect arrests in parliament to tame rogue politicians

Rogue legislators who think they can hide in parliament so as to avoid being arrested by police may soon have to rethink their decision.

Grapevine overheard two city MPs at an upmarket restaurant on Tuesday evening vowing to ensure that they present their colleagues who break the law to police. ​

“As law-abiding citizens we cannot let lawbreakers hide in the National Assembly. We shall personally frog-march the culprits to police since the law has a provision for citizen arrest,” one of the MPs said.

See Also: MPs pushed out of committee for lack of knowledge on farming









Police by law are not allowed to arrest legislators in the precincts of the parliament since they enjoy immunity.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​