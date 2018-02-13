+ Post your Story

Miguna Miguna blocks Boni Khalwale on twitter after ugly fight
By Fay Ngina | Updated Feb 13, 2018 at 11:19 EAT
Miguna blocks Khalwale on twitter
Miguna blocks Khalwale on twitter
SUMMARY
  • Miguna Miguna blocked Boni Khalwale on twitter after a fight online
  • Khalwale had said that he tried reaching out to the Canadian Embassy to demand for Miguna's release after he was deported to Canada

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Monday 12 February blocked Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale on Twitter after an ugly fight online.

The fight started after Khalwale said he'd reached out to the Canadian Embassy to demand the release of Miguna after he was deported to Canada due his involvement in National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga swearing-in.

I've just called & talked to a Ms Fiona, the Consular Department manager, who has confirmed to me that they are aware of the matter of their Canadian citizen by the name of @MigunaMiguna, but declined to disclose exactly what it is that they are doing about it! pic.twitter.com/TmfxhLrCfu

See Also: Raila is too humble, I'll do better than him- Miguna says days after deportation
— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 6, 2018


The former Senator was praised for doing what many leaders failed to do.

Miguna, however, disputed the claims, saying that Canadian High Commission in Nairobi did not receive any calls from Khalwale and asked him to stop taking undeserved credit.

See Also: Miguna's Kenyan passport is illegal- Department of Immigration reports

Stop taking undeserved credit. You did absolutely nothing in defense of my rights. The Canadian High Commission in Nairobi has confirmed to me that you did not contact them. A lying physician is a disgrace to human civilization!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 10, 2018

Khalwale responded to Miguna telling his that his act was a humanitarian one and not to receive credit.

Our brother, could u please spare us ua delusions of ua own power & importance? Mine wasn't credit seeking but purely a humanitarian act. And that is all. https://t.co/XQj3medvJy

See Also: Stop lying to Kenyans- Miguna strikes at Boni Khalwale
— Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) February 12, 2018

The former Senator’s reply prompted Miguna to block him citing that he (Khalwale was a certified coward).

I've blocked you because you add no value to Kenya. You are a CERTIFIED COWARD. It's good that you have exposed yourself. You have deceived Kenyans through churlish theatre and pedestrian pettiness for long. Now, Kenyans know who you are! Goodbye!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 12, 2018


Miguna Miguna
Boni Khalwale
fight
twitter
