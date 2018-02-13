miguna-miguna-blocks-boni-khalwale-on-twitter-after-ugly-fight

SUMMARY Miguna Miguna blocked Boni Khalwale on twitter after a fight online

Khalwale had said that he tried reaching out to the Canadian Embassy to demand for Miguna's release after he was deported to Canada

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General Miguna Miguna on Monday 12 February blocked Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale on Twitter after an ugly fight online.



The fight started after Khalwale said he'd reached out to the Canadian Embassy to demand the release of Miguna after he was deported to Canada due his involvement in National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga swearing-in. ​





The former Senator was praised for doing what many leaders failed to do.

Miguna, however, disputed the claims, saying that Canadian High Commission in Nairobi did not receive any calls from Khalwale and asked him to stop taking undeserved credit.

Stop taking undeserved credit. You did absolutely nothing in defense of my rights. The Canadian High Commission in Nairobi has confirmed to me that you did not contact them. A lying physician is a disgrace to human civilization!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 10, 2018

Khalwale responded to Miguna telling his that his act was a humanitarian one and not to receive credit.

The former Senator’s reply prompted Miguna to block him citing that he (Khalwale was a certified coward).

I've blocked you because you add no value to Kenya. You are a CERTIFIED COWARD. It's good that you have exposed yourself. You have deceived Kenyans through churlish theatre and pedestrian pettiness for long. Now, Kenyans know who you are! Goodbye!— Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 12, 2018

