Students and workers escape war-torn UAE as evacuation costs soar

Kenyan citizens working and living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 6, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]
Evacuees from the Middle East have described their experience in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as terrifying since the US-Israel war against Iran began on February 28.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you