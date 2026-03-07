×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Students and workers escape war-torn UAE as evacuation costs soar

By James Wanzala | Mar. 7, 2026

Kenyan citizens working and living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on March 6, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Evacuees from the Middle East have described their experience in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as terrifying since the US-Israel war against Iran began on February 28.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

UAE Evacuation Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Kenya Airways Evacuation Middle East Conflict
.

Latest Stories

Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
National
By Jacinta Mutura
58 mins ago
Court invalidates law giving police a blank cheque to hunt online liars and spreaders
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
National
By Kimaku Chege
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
By Jacinta Mutura 58 mins ago
Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
Sifuna slams plan to table ODM-UDA pact report at closed meeting
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Sifuna slams plan to table ODM-UDA pact report at closed meeting
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
By Kimaku Chege 1 hr ago
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
Students and workers escape war-torn UAE as evacuation costs soar
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
Students and workers escape war-torn UAE as evacuation costs soar
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved