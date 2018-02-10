+ Post your Story

Politics
Kenyans’ epic responses when asked whether they would vote for Alfred Mutua as President in 2022
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 10, 2018 at 11:22 EAT
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua
SUMMARY

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua will vie for Presidency come 2022

His election victory was upheld by Machakos High Court, Wavinya Ndeti's petition being ruled as 'lacking merit' 

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua declared his interest in the presidency in 2022 on Friday, February 9th.

This was after the Machakos High Court upheld his election victory with Justice Aggrey Muchelule ruling that Wavinya Ndeti’s petition lacked merit.

The petition lacks merit…the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a free, fair and credible election,” said Judge Muchelule.

See Also: Wavinya’s strong response after court upheld Governor Mutua’s win

Wavinya Ndeti, the Former Kathiani Member of Parliament had moved to court saying Governor Mutua’s win in the August 8 elections was marred with irregularities and that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) erroneously declared Mutua the winner of the Governor seat.


In her petition, she also accused Governor Mutua of contravening laws by using county resources including vehicles and funds to campaign for his re-election.

See Also: ‘Yaliyondwele Sipite’ – Kenyans’ responses to Wavinya Ndeti after court upholds Alfred Mutua’s victory

She wanted the election results nullified and fresh elections held. The court, however, dismissed her claims saying the activity carried out by IEBC was a free, fair and credible affair.

Speaking after the court declaration, Mutua thanked everyone who supported and voted for him and vowed to contest for presidency in 2022.

Kenyans took to social media to respond to Mutua's declaration. Here is a sample of the reactions on Facebook:

See Also: 'I am ready to be the president of Kenya come 2022' - Alfred Mutua's victory speech

One Wanjiru wa Nderitu supported Mutua’s candidature saying, “Definitely...Tribal succession politics should end.”

Evelyne Ngugi had a different opinion, saying the Governor should embrace working with the UhurRuto duo, “ Yes definitely. But he should woo Ruto and ask for that running mate post. He can’t beat Ruto easily.”

Simo Tera Makau disagreed saying, “2022 we have an undisputed president namely, William Ruto. So maybe after 5 years.”

James Shield vouched for the governor saying, “Even a hundred times. Coz he is a performer and it is clearly evident in Machakos County. “

Brio Ndombi was of the opinion that mutual was not fit for presidency yet – “He will fail terribly. Let him think of something else.”

One Simon Maina also though Ruto was a strong contender and would beat the Machakos Governor – “Maybe Deputy president. Presidential journey is tough Ruto started 1992.”

Andy Black had another angle, saying Kalonzo would outdo Mutua. – “Kalonzo will beat him flatfooted. Kibaki backlash.” 

