kenyatta-university-students-pass-law-to-accord-dead-comrades-perfect-send-off

SUMMARY Kenyatta University (KU) students’ parliament has passed a bill into law to accord comrades who die while in session a befitting send off. This is the only university whose students’ parliament has passed a law since the start of Electoral College system of picking leaders.

Most universities have failed even to convene sittings due to lack of the speaker and clerks.



​

Peter Emmanuel, Speaker of Kenyatta University Student Association (KUSA), said the House amended the Bereavement policy after it became unfavourable for the welfare of the comrades at the university.

Emmanuel said the previous policy stated that the student had to be in session for the University to assist the bereaved family in funeral arrangements thus making it difficult for the family to get access to KUSA funds.

“Comrades claimed that the bereavement policy was not favouring any of them so the school representatives, also known as delegates, tabled the Bill and we had to change it in their favour. The new policy now covers all students who are in session and those out of session,” he said.

He added: “The policy was changed because some of our students die while they have completed their studies, but are yet to graduate. This made it hard for KUSA to offer any assistance.”

According to the new law, the family of a student who shall have registered for previous semester’s units before his or her demise shall get Sh20,000 from KUSA vote, Sh27,000 from Kenyatta University Administration Vote and a 29 bus seater to ferry staff and students to bury the deceased comrade.

Other students’ parliaments that stepped into power through the Electoral College system, alias ‘Duale’ electoral system, have not yet started tabling and discussing bills that are of interest to the students.

University of Eldoret students’ president Cecil Omondi told Campus Vibe that he chairs all the meetings.

“I chair all meetings that I call due to the fact that we did not elect parliament speaker and clerks who are supposed to help in moving debates and motions in the House. It is unfortunate that we only handle issues that I feel need quick redress,” Omondi, a fourth year Project Planning and Management student, said.

Speaker and House clerks are elected by the school representatives that are also tasked to elect the students’ president, deputy president, secretary general, academics secretary, treasurer, entertainment and gender and special interest secretaries.

Masinde Muliro University Students’ Organization (MMUSO) speaker Caleb Meta said since he was elected for the position he had not chaired a meeting to pass or debate any bill in the house.

“I gave the House members time to go through the constitution and asked them to table bills and policies that they think require an amendment to ensure the constitution is in order before progressing with anything else,” Meta, a fourth year Journalism and Mass Communication student said.



