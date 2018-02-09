+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Mt Kenya governor gags county staff, warns them of speaking to journalists
By Grapevine | Updated Feb 09, 2018 at 08:17 EAT
mt-kenya-governor-gags-county-staff-warns-them-of-speaking-to-journalists
Governor doesn't want staff to speak to journalist
SUMMARY

A Governor from Mt Kenya is reportedly forbidding staff from speaking to journalists without his permission

The governor is allegedly intimidating staff who speak to the media without his consent

Senior employees of one of Mount Kenya are a worried lot after they were gagged by the governor from speaking to journalists without his authority.

The governor is said to have resorted to intimidating employees who speak to the media without his authority.

The county boss has been reprimanding in public the staff who dare speak to journalists. The staff says the major problem with the governor is that he does not want anyone else to outshine him.

See Also: Why campaign against DP Ruto's 2022 presidency will be futile


They say the controversial governor always want to be the one shining and taking credit of everything that his staff does.

See Also: LOOKING AHEAD: Give us the DP post in 2022, authoritative MP tells Ruto

The same governor is also said to have prohibited Members of County Assembly during a retreat in Mombasa late last year from speaking and sharing any information with the local media.

A section of county staff and MCAs are now up in arms over the behavior of the governor terming it as unwarranted and uncalled for.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Mt Kenya
gagging
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
More From This Author
yaliyondwele-sipite-kenyans-responses-to-wavinya-ndeti-after-court-upholds-alfred-mutua-s-victory

Politics

‘Yaliyondwele Sipite’ – Kenyans’ responses to Wavinya Ndeti after court upholds Alfred Mutua’s victory

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Feb 2018 12:15pm

remember-him-robin-van-persie-scores-for-boyhood-club-50-seconds-after-coming-on-from-the-bench

Sports

REMEMBER HIM? Robin Van Persie scores for boyhood club 50 seconds after coming on from the bench

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:55am

kenyatta-university-students-pass-law-to-accord-dead-comrades-perfect-send-off

Campus Vibe

Kenyatta University students pass law to accord dead comrades perfect send-off

By Stephen Mburu | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:26am

Popular Stories
boni-khalwale-cheered-for-his-role-in-miguna-miguna-s-deportation

Politics

Boni Khalwale cheered for his role in Miguna Miguna's deportation

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:25am

wavinya-s-strong-response-after-court-upheld-governor-mutua-s-win

News

Wavinya’s strong response after court upheld Governor Mutua’s win

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 01:34pm

kenyatta-university-students-pass-law-to-accord-dead-comrades-perfect-send-off

Campus Vibe

Kenyatta University students pass law to accord dead comrades perfect send-off

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 10:26am

seven-interesting-things-you-did-not-know-about-miguna-miguna

News

Seven interesting things you did not know about Miguna Miguna

By | Thu 08 Feb 2018 08:47am

ritual-killing-missing-student-s-body-found-without-heart-tongue-and-genitals

News

RITUAL KILLING: Missing student's body found without heart, tongue and genitals

By | Fri 09 Feb 2018 08:06am

financial-experts-advice-paul-ogada-sportpesa-mega-jackpot-winner-how-he-should-spend-his-cash

News

Financial experts advice Paul Ogada, SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner how he should spend his cash

By | Thu 08 Feb 2018 09:39am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki