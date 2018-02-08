+ Post your Story

Liverpool could spend more than 45 million euros to land the “Messi of goalkeepers”
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Feb 08, 2018 at 11:39 EAT
Donarumma, De Gea and Manuel Neuer
Liverpool are in search of a new goalkeeper and word is they want to sign one of the best in the business

Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have failed to impress Klopp this season and could be replaced

Liverpool will have to cough up more than 45 million euros if they want to recruit one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment, if not the best.

According to English outlet the Mirror, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking for a permanent goalkeeper, with Belgian Simon Mignolet and German Loris Karius failing to impress in recent times.

Klopp has rotated Karius and Mignolet throughout the season, making it difficult to establish a permanent number 1.

The Mirror now reports that the Reds will have to pay Italian outfit AS Roma an excess of 45 million to land their number 1 keeper – Alisson Becker.

Alisson has been superb for Roma this season, making crucial saves in big games that could have cost Roma points if they lost or drew.

He has made 44 appearances for Roma so far and already has European Giants looking for his signature.


According to the Mirror, Former Roma goalkeeping coach Roberto Negrisolo has heaped praise on Alisson, referring to him as the Messi of goalkeepers.


As quoted on Mirror Negrisolo said, “I don’t think many people have realised who Alisson is. This guy is a phenomenon. He is the number one of number ones. He is the Messi of goalkeepers, because he has the same mentality as Messi. He is a goalkeeper who can mark an era.”


He then went on to say that Alisson would cost Liverpool more than 45 million euros but will bring with his a 10-year-guarantee since he is only 25 years old.


It is rumored that Real Madrid and Paris St. Germain are also looking for first goalkeepers, with Juventus also keen on replacing legend Gianluigi Buffon. 

Alisson becker
liverpool
goalkeeper
