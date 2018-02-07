uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

SUMMARY The government withdrew security officers from Uhuru Park during the 'swearing-in' of Opposition leader Raila Odinga

However, the government that is blatantly violating the Constitution is the same one rebuking the Opposition for doing the same

The Government acted wisely by withdrawing security officers from Uhuru Park during the 'swearing-in' of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, and in so doing, preventing a confrontation with National Super Alliance (NASA) supporters.



The ceremony went on without security hitches, unlike previous Opposition rallies that led to the loss of lives and property. ​

However, the crackdown that followed, beginning with a shutdown of three TV stations, ruined what at first appeared to be a smart move. The Government then went ahead to spurn a series of court orders.

The Government that is blatantly violating the Constitution is the same one rebuking the Opposition for doing the same, locking up its critics in defiance of court orders.

This sets a bad precedent for the country. It makes the Government the lack moral authority to rebuke the Opposition on their unconstitutional activities.

If Jubilee does not act wisely, it will keep firefighting the Opposition's political theatrics at the expense of development.

