Azerbaijan, Kenya step up cooperation on climate action and urban planning ahead of WUF13

Umayra Taghiyeva Deputy minister of ecology and natural resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan. [Courtesy]

Azerbaijan and Kenya have stepped up cooperation on environmental protection, urban planning and sustainable development following the conclusion of the Seventh Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-7) in Nairobi.

The focus on collaboration comes ahead of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) to be hosted by Baku in May 2026.

Speaking to Kenyan media after UNEA-7, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Environment, Umaira Taghiyeva, said her country was committed to advancing practical solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

“Azerbaijan is actively engaged in global efforts to address climate change, protect ecosystems and promote renewable energy, water management and environmental innovation,” Ms Taghiyeva said.

“Our participation at UNEA-7 reflects our belief in multilateral action and partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for people and the planet,” she said.

The discussions also looked ahead to WUF13, scheduled for May 17–22, 2026 in Baku.

The forum will be co-organised by the Government of Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, urban planners, civil society, the private sector and young people to deliberate on sustainable urbanisation.

WUF13 will be held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” a topic that both countries say resonates strongly with their national development priorities.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat, Sultan Hajiyev, said the upcoming forum, alongside Azerbaijan’s recent and future global environmental engagements, underlined the country’s growing role in shaping international environmental and urban agendas.

“Hosting COP29 in November 2024, the World Urban Forum in 2026, and World Environment Day activities reflects Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to environmental protection and sustainable urban futures,” Ambassador Hajiyev said. “These are issues that matter deeply to Kenya as it pursues inclusive growth, climate resilience and sustainable cities.”

He added that Azerbaijan values closer collaboration with Kenya, particularly in areas such as climate action, urban development and environmental governance.

Kenya, which hosts UNEP and UN-Habitat, has positioned itself as a key player in global environmental diplomacy, and officials from both countries said there were opportunities to deepen technical cooperation, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives.

“As we prepare for WUF13, we look forward to continued engagement with Kenya and other partners to advance solutions that ensure cities are safe, inclusive and resilient,” Ms Taghiyeva said.

WUF13 is expected to draw thousands of participants from across the world, further cementing Azerbaijan’s role in global conversations on sustainable urban development while strengthening ties with African partners, including Kenya.