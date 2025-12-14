×
Petrol prices to remain unchanged during the festive season

By Denis Omondi | Dec. 14, 2025
Petroleum prices remain unchanged in December EPRA review. [File, Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has retained the current pump prices in the latest monthly review announced on Sunday, December 14.

Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh184, Sh171, and Sh154, respectively, for another 30 days from midnight today until the next review set for mid-January 2026.

“In the period under review, the maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene remain unchanged,” said EPRA Director General Daniel Kiptoo.

In the statement, the energy sector regulator said the prices were inclusive of taxes and took into account the fluctuation in global prices of various petroleum products.

A 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) and an excise duty are among the charges added to the landing costs in line with the Finance Act and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2024.

“The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreased by 4.25% from Sh79,712 per cubic metre in October 2025 to Sh76,326 per cubic metre in November 2025; Diesel increased by 3.02% from Sh81,818 per cubic metre to Sh 84,231 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 5.52% from Sh81,388 per cubic metre to Sh85,938 per cubic metre over the same period,” read part of the statement.

While the US Dollar dominates the global petroleum market, the prices were not greatly impacted by the currency after Kenya maintained a steady exchange rate of Sh129 within the last month.

According to EPRA, pump prices will be lower in the coastal areas compared to Nairobi, while motorists in the North Eastern parts of the country will part with the most money to refuel.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will retail at Sh181, Sh168, and Sh151, while going for Sh206, Sh193, and Sh176 in Mandera.

Kenyans had hoped for lower pump prices during the festive season, often characterised by travels and events that drive up domestic consumption of energy.

