raila-does-not-owe-kalonzo-any-2022-debt-after-oathing

SUMMARY NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi skipped Raila Odinga oathing ceremony

Kalonzo has provided a clear path for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to inherit Raila’s political kingdom in 2022 elections

Finally, Raila Odinga has taken oath of office as the "peoples’ president” and formally sealed his support base. In politics, where power is measured in large motorcades, insane display of military hardware, fanfare, it might be hard for Raila's supporters to realize how much their numbers during the January 30 event meant.



However, the consequences for Raila’s swearing-in will be felt in the country’s future politics. It paints a bleak future for his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi. ​

The deliberate failure to attend the much-publicized ceremony at Uhuru Park sounded a political death knell to Kalonzo's 2022 presidential bid and provided a clear path for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to inherit Raila’s political kingdom.

See Also: List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

Several issues were firmly dispensed with on January 30 that made Raila’s swearing-in a complete success. He finally took charge of his support base. This base is reputed to be about 60 percent of the country, a potent multi-tribal mass that no politician, past and present in Kenya has ever built.

This means that even without state power, Raila can now determine what his half of the country can do or not do. The base can chart a secessionist path or redefine their choices.

If the sea of humanity at Uhuru Park was anything to go by, then Raila has a well-networked pool of human resources that can be triggered by an uprising against the establishment.

See Also: Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

The oath was the covenant Raila needed to seal with his supporters with one message: that no other presidential election will be stolen without some consequences. The other thing that the Uhuru Park ceremony sorted out for Raila is the debt his co-principals would have used to block him from 2022 elections.

The trio's failure to attend the ceremony and the fear they evidently exhibited has set Raila free of a promise to back Kalonzo or any other presidential candidate in 2022. The trio betrayed Raila and their backyards to the core, and in the process planted a seed of hostility among their supporters.

The backlash has sent Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang'ula off the track and paves way for the emergence of new leaders in Kamba land and in the Western region.

See Also: Kenyans should brace themselves for Joho as next president

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​