+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Politics
Raila does not owe Kalonzo any 2022 debt after oathing
By Samuel Owida | Updated Feb 06, 2018 at 08:34 EAT
raila-does-not-owe-kalonzo-any-2022-debt-after-oathing
Kalonzo Musyoka and Raila Odinga
SUMMARY
  • NASA principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi skipped Raila Odinga oathing ceremony
  • Kalonzo has provided a clear path for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to inherit Raila’s political kingdom in 2022 elections

Finally, Raila Odinga has taken oath of office as the "peoples’ president” and formally sealed his support base. In politics, where power is measured in large motorcades, insane display of military hardware, fanfare, it might be hard for Raila's supporters to realize how much their numbers during the January 30 event meant.

However, the consequences for Raila’s swearing-in will be felt in the country’s future politics. It paints a bleak future for his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang'ula and Musalia Mudavadi.

The deliberate failure to attend the much-publicized ceremony at Uhuru Park sounded a political death knell to Kalonzo's 2022 presidential bid and provided a clear path for Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to inherit Raila’s political kingdom.

See Also: List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

Several issues were firmly dispensed with on January 30 that made Raila’s swearing-in a complete success. He finally took charge of his support base. This base is reputed to be about 60 percent of the country, a potent multi-tribal mass that no politician, past and present in Kenya has ever built.

This means that even without state power, Raila can now determine what his half of the country can do or not do. The base can chart a secessionist path or redefine their choices.

If the sea of humanity at Uhuru Park was anything to go by, then Raila has a well-networked pool of human resources that can be triggered by an uprising against the establishment.

See Also: Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

The oath was the covenant Raila needed to seal with his supporters with one message: that no other presidential election will be stolen without some consequences. The other thing that the Uhuru Park ceremony sorted out for Raila is the debt his co-principals would have used to block him from 2022 elections.

The trio's failure to attend the ceremony and the fear they evidently exhibited has set Raila free of a promise to back Kalonzo or any other presidential candidate in 2022. The trio betrayed Raila and their backyards to the core, and in the process planted a seed of hostility among their supporters.

The backlash has sent Kalonzo, Mudavadi and Wetang'ula off the track and paves way for the emergence of new leaders in Kamba land and in the Western region.

See Also: Kenyans should brace themselves for Joho as next president

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Raila Odinga
Kalonzo Musyoka
Hassan Joho
elections
2022
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Related Stories
kenyans-ridiculous-responses-after-babu-owino-asked-raila-to-name-him-as-interior-cs-in-his-cabinet

Politics

Kenyans’ ridiculous responses after Babu Owino asked Raila to name him as Interior CS in his 'cabinet'

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 06 Feb 2018 10:16am

aden-duale-slams-raila-for-attending-miguna-s-court-proceedings

News

Aden Duale slams Raila for attending Miguna’s court proceedings

By Fay Ngina | Tue 06 Feb 2018 09:08am

why-matiangi-should-watch-out-for-babu-owino-s-request-to-raila

News

Why Matiangi should watch out for Babu Owino's request to Raila

By Fay Ngina | Mon 05 Feb 2018 01:06pm

More From This Author
list-of-kenyan-politicians-who-cried-in-public-and-why

Politics

List of Kenyan politicians who cried in public and why

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:40am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By Fay Ngina | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

Popular Stories
ugly-nominated-senator-millicent-omanga-and-babu-owino-rip-each-other-apart-on-social-media

Politics

UGLY: Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Babu Owino rip each other apart on social media

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:36am

reactions-after-james-wanjagi-death-announcement

News

Reactions after James Wanjagi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 08:29am

uhuru-is-walking-into-traps-set-by-the-sly-opposition

Politics

Uhuru is walking into traps set by the sly Opposition

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 07:49am

nation-media-group-apologizes-for-publishing-jimmy-wanjigi-death-announcement

News

Nation Media Group apologizes for publishing Jimmy Wanjigi death announcement

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

babu-owino-sends-his-apology-to-miguna-miguna-after-he-was-deported

News

Babu Owino sends his apology to Miguna Miguna after he was deported

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 10:07am

dear-uhuru-kenyatta-tumetoka-mbali-outspoken-lawyer-pens-letter-to-the-president

News

“Dear Uhuru Kenyatta, Tumetoka Mbali…” – Outspoken Lawyer pens letter to the President

By | Wed 07 Feb 2018 11:54am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Cente

Cente

Bonface Lumbasi

Bonface Lumbasi

Fred Muriuki

Fred Muriuki