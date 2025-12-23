×
Busia Governor Paul Otuoma found guilty of contempt over disputed public land

By Nancy Gitonga | Dec. 23, 2025
Busia County Governor Paul Otuoma. (Elvis Ogina, Standard)

The Environment and Land Court in Busia has found Governor Paul Otuoma guilty of contempt of court for willfully disobeying orders over alleged illegal dealings in public land worth millions.

Justice Boaz Olao cited Otuoma and former County Executive Committee Member (CECM) for Lands, Peter Khasamule Odima for contempt stating that the governor knowingly ignored court orders suspending construction, reallocation and other dealings involving land occupied by Busia Vocational Training Centre (BVTC), Soko Posta Market and the Agricultural Training College (ATC) pending determination of a petition filed by Senator Okiya Omtatah.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

