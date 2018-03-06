seven-sensitive-spots-your-man-wants-you-to-touch

SUMMARY Foreplay is key to getting good intimate sessions and knowing what to touch is important.

There are common spots that most men want their women to touch more often in line with getting intimate.

Love making and intimacy are the keys to a happy relationship. This is because it is at that time that couples bond and get close to each other.

It is therefore important for you to know how to keep your partner in readiness for a session. While everyone has different preferences in what they like, survey shows that most men share common ‘hot spots’ ​

Here are some of the places your guy wants you to tease;

His thumb

While there is nothing erogenous about his thumb, your man will love it if you suck on his thumb as foreplay. He will connect the act to what you want to do and with time the both of you will be in the session.

Sole of his feet

Men are known to have a higher concentration of nerve endings in the soles than women. Giving him a slow massage on his feet will definitely tune him to getting intimate with you.

Perineum spot

The spot below the pelvic diaphragm and between the legs is known to have an array of nerve endings. Gently stroking him there will be rewarding.

The small of his back

The pudendal nerve that stimulates all of the areas of the groin is located here, at the bottom of the spinal cord. Kissing or gently touching your guy on his lower back will definitely bring up intimacy.

His shaft

There wouldn’t be intimacy if this important part is forgotten. With many nerve endings, the shaft of your partner reacts to the minutest touches thus making it one of the parts he wants you to work on.

Nipples

While not every man out there likes being tickled on the nipples, some men find it arousing when their women play with them. If your man is the kind that doesn’t mind, give him pleasure by playing with this rarely touched and highly erogenous zones.

His Spine

After a hard day, your man wants to release tension before doing anything else. Kissing your way down the spine will not only ease his tension but it will also prepare him for getting intimate with you.



