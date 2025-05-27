The Standard

Sliding into anarchy: MP Koimburi tortured, left for dead

By Jacinta Mutura | May. 27, 2025
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accompanied by Senators Paul Thangwa, John Methue and Naivasha MP Jane Kihara among other leaders, addresses the Press after visiting Juja MP George Koimburi at Karen Hospital, Nairobi, on May 26, 2025.  [Benard Orwongo, Standard] 

Juja MP George Koimburi was abducted and tortured for allegedly criticising President William Ruto, it has emerged.

According to a source close to the MP who visited him at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi, Koimburi disclosed that he was seized by approximately ten men whom he believed to be security agents.

Juja MP George Koimburi State-linked Torture State-linked Abductions William Ruto Critics
.

.

.

