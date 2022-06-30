Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi. [Twiiter]

Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi is dead.

Kadhi died Thursday morning while receiving treatment at a Nairobi hospital, the family said.

He will be interred later today in line with the Muslim customs.

Kadhi, who was hailed by many as the nation's "godfather of print media," had a distinguished media career and taught journalism at the Universities of Nairobi and Addis Ababa before heading to the United States International University- Africa (USIU), where he retired after a 20-year stint.

He was a distinguished media trainer and a seasoned editor who won a lifetime achievement award at the 2015 Media Council's Annual Journalism Excellence Awards besides chairing the editorial board of the Media Observer magazine.

Journalist Linus Kaikai eulogised Kadhi as a mentor, professional guardian, and legendary trainer.

“Sad day. Veteran journalist Joe Kadhi has passed on. We have lost a mentor, professional guardian, legendary trainer and a pioneer of the golden generation,” Kaikai tweeted.