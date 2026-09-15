KRA official arrested over alleged Sh100,000 bribe

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The suspect, Hughes Obilo allegedly demanded a Sh100,000 bribe from a local construction company to assist the company in the clearance of Sh4.5 million tax arrears. [Courtesy, EACC]

An employee of the Kenya Revenue Authority has been arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe from a local contractor in order to facilitate an irregular issuance of a Tax Compliance Certificate.

According to EACC, in a statement sent to newsrooms, the suspect, Hughes Obilo, an officer attached to KRA's Refunds Department in Kisumu, allegedly demanded a Sh100,000 bribe from a local construction company to "assist" the company in the clearance of Sh4.5 million tax arrears owed to the taxman from the authority's iTax system.

The suspect, according to EACC, was nabbed while receiving Sh30,000 as part of the bribe. He is currently being held at the Kisumu Central Police Station awaiting arraignment before court to face corruption-related charges.

EACC, in their statement, has assured the public of its commitment to eradicate corruption at all levels, urging the citizenry to report all corruption-related cases involving public servants.

"EACC remains committed to combating bribery and corruption at public service delivery points and will continue to take firm action against individuals who abuse public office for private gain." Reads part of EACC's statement.