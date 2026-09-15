DIG Masengeli denied PhD by USIU, asks court to stop graduation

A court battle has erupted between United States International University (USIU) and Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli.
Masengeli, a student at the international higher learning institution, has moved to court, claiming he was defending his dissertation in preparation for a doctoral degree despite completing his coursework and obtaining the necessary approvals from the board.
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