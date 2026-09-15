Not our staff, Airports Authority denies man caught in viral video

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KAA expressed sympathy with the passenger, acknowledging the frustration and inconvenience caused. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has distanced itself from a now-viral incident in which a passenger sought to recover a mobile phone allegedly left onboard an aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), saying the interaction captured in the video involved airline personnel, not its staff.

In a statement, KAA expressed sympathy with the passenger, acknowledging the frustration and inconvenience that arise when travellers misplace personal belongings during a journey.

“We sympathise with the passenger and appreciate the frustration and inconvenience that can arise when personal belongings are misplaced during travel,” KAA said.

The authority, however, noted that passengers experience airport services as a seamless journey and said it was working closely with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to ensure customer interactions are handled professionally.

KAA explained that, for security and accountability reasons, passengers collecting items left onboard aircraft may be required to provide identification and complete relevant documentation before recovered property is released.

“These procedures are intended to ensure that recovered property is handed over to its rightful owner,” the authority stated.

KAA said it had engaged the airline involved in the incident and was working with relevant stakeholders to strengthen public awareness on procedures to follow when personal items are left onboard aircraft or within airport facilities.

The authority urged passengers to cooperate with verification procedures and seek assistance from airline or airport customer service teams whenever clarification is required.

“KAA remains committed to working with all airport stakeholders to provide a safe, secure and customer-focused travel experience,” the statement added.

The incident has generated mixed reactions online, with many Kenyans questioning the procedures followed in the recovery of lost property.

“Please do not sugar-coat an illegality. It cannot take more than two hours to have the passenger identify herself, surely,” Nicky wrote on X.

Another user, Njiri Wanginga, questioned the verification requirements, saying: “When I open a phone with either a password or fingerprint that I claim to be mine, what other kind of identification do you need?”