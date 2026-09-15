Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Not our staff, Airports Authority denies man caught in viral video

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 15, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KAA expressed sympathy with the passenger, acknowledging the frustration and inconvenience caused. [File, Standard]

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has distanced itself from a now-viral incident in which a passenger sought to recover a mobile phone allegedly left onboard an aircraft at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), saying the interaction captured in the video involved airline personnel, not its staff.

In a statement, KAA expressed sympathy with the passenger, acknowledging the frustration and inconvenience that arise when travellers misplace personal belongings during a journey.

“We sympathise with the passenger and appreciate the frustration and inconvenience that can arise when personal belongings are misplaced during travel,” KAA said.

The authority, however, noted that passengers experience airport services as a seamless journey and said it was working closely with airlines and other aviation stakeholders to ensure customer interactions are handled professionally.

KAA explained that, for security and accountability reasons, passengers collecting items left onboard aircraft may be required to provide identification and complete relevant documentation before recovered property is released.

“These procedures are intended to ensure that recovered property is handed over to its rightful owner,” the authority stated.

KAA said it had engaged the airline involved in the incident and was working with relevant stakeholders to strengthen public awareness on procedures to follow when personal items are left onboard aircraft or within airport facilities.

The authority urged passengers to cooperate with verification procedures and seek assistance from airline or airport customer service teams whenever clarification is required.

“KAA remains committed to working with all airport stakeholders to provide a safe, secure and customer-focused travel experience,” the statement added.

The incident has generated mixed reactions online, with many Kenyans questioning the procedures followed in the recovery of lost property.

“Please do not sugar-coat an illegality. It cannot take more than two hours to have the passenger identify herself, surely,” Nicky wrote on X.

Another user, Njiri Wanginga, questioned the verification requirements, saying: “When I open a phone with either a password or fingerprint that I claim to be mine, what other kind of identification do you need?”

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) JKIA Phone Incident Passenger Loses Phone JKIA
.

Latest Stories

Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
Youth challenged to claim their place at the governance table
National
By Mike Kihaki
22 mins ago
Nairobi awaits the world with open arms
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
National
By David Odongo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Propaganda machine: How AI turns political propaganda into new election battleground
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
By Amos Murumba 1 hr ago
AI-fuelled campaigns: How voter data security faces new test
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
By Nikko Tanui 1 hr ago
Ruto's South Rift tour leaves development promises under scrutiny
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Sh250 billion nuclear gamble puts Siaya on edge amid safety fears
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved