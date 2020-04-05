Chadema's flag bearer Tundu Lissu when he left Nairobi Hospital after being treated for numerous gunshot wounds that nearly took his life in 2018. [File, Standard]

A solitary man standing in the way of a bulldozer has as much chance of stopping it as a camel squeezing through the eye of a needle. Tanzania’s Opposition leader Tundu Lissu has tried but instead ended up stopping 16 of 38 bullets pumped into his car. And although the 52-year-old lawyer now limps around or rides in an armoured car sandwiched in a heavily guarded convoy, he says he is ready to pay the ultimate price if that is what it will take to unseat President John Pombe Magufuli, fondly referred to as ‘bulldozer’ by his supporters. In a candid interview with The Standard, the Chama Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) presidential candidate, who still walks around with a bullet lodged at the base of his spine, talks of what it takes to oppose an autocratic system that has been entrenched for over 60 years. When asked how it feels to be back to his country after three years of exile, he chuckles over the phone and says: “It feels weird to know that somebody out there could be trying to take you out. I cannot live my normal life. My private life is gone. It’s strange to drive in fast-driving convoys, but this is life now.”

This is not the only way life for the human rights activist and lawyer has changed since September 7, 2017, when he was attacked by two gunmen shortly after leaving Parliament.Lissu jokes that his left leg is seven centimetres shorter, he has metal plates implanted in his body, a bullet that cannot be safely removed from his lower back, and numerous scars left by the bullets and surgeons’ scalpels that opened his body 24 times in Nairobi and Belgium. But instead of quaking in his boots, the father of 18-year-old twins says he is ready to die for a cause he believes in and is busy preparing for the biggest political duel of his life.The opposition politician vows that he will not be cowed, adding that he has the support of his wife Alicia Magabe, and sons Agostino Lissu and Edward Buhali, who at times think he is crazy to sacrifice his life in pursuit of political power.

The epic duel will be staged on October 28, when 29 million voters will cast their ballots to decide whether they will continue to be governed by Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) under Magufuli or give Lissu’s Chadema the all-important task. “People ask whether it is worth it despite all the torture and harassment I have been through. Was it worth it for Nelson Mandela to spend 27 years in prison, or thousands of freedom fighters to die in Kenya?” he poses. Lissu has a ready answer: “Freedom is never cheap. It is paid for in blood and treasure. This is the way of humanity. I am inspired by figures like Pio Gama Pinto, JM Kariuki, Tom Mboya, Bishop Alexander Muge and other heroes who died in the name of democracy.” Born on January 20, 1968, Lissu has little respect for Tanzania’s founding father Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who he accuses of setting up the systems that have killed private enterprises and forced Tanzanians to submit to autocratic governments that have no room for opposing voices. He says he was initiated into politics in the 1970s after State agents stormed his Mahabe village in Sigidi, demolished homes and herded everybody into Ujamaa socialist villages. At the end of the exercise, 8 million Tanzanians had been uprooted.

