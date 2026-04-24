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Rhumba airport run: The scenic route that refused to stay quiet

By Oyunga Pala | Apr. 24, 2026

A row of three jacaranda trees came up on my left and I lowered the window to take in the purple splash. Nairobi felt pretty with cool air, blue skies above the canopy of mature trees in bloom. We were driving through some back roads that I wasn’t familiar with and as if reading my thoughts, Fathe had some history to share.

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