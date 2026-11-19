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The four-year award, covering the 2027–2031 period, will be implemented through a partnership between Rongo University and RWTH Aachen University in Germany under the UNESCO/UNITWIN programme. [File,Standard]

Rongo University has been awarded the prestigious UNESCO Chair on Ethical Artificial Intelligence, marking a major milestone in the institution's efforts to advance research, innovation and the use of emerging technologies to promote peacebuilding and sustainable development.

The four-year award, covering the 2027–2031 period, will be implemented through a partnership between Rongo University and RWTH Aachen University in Germany under the UNESCO/UNITWIN programme.

The initiative, titled UNESCO Chair on Ethical Artificial Intelligence: Science Diplomacy for Peacebuilding and Sustainable Development, brings together researchers from the Global North and Global South to explore how to develop and apply artificial intelligence (AI) ethically to address global challenges.

The collaboration seeks to examine the institutional conditions necessary for developing and applying ethical artificial intelligence as a collaborative technology, particularly in two areas of sustainable development: climate action and digital peacebuilding. [Istock Photos]

Prof Fredrick Ogenga, who will serve as the Chairholder, said the collaboration provides an opportunity for the two universities and their research partners to develop approaches to ethical artificial intelligence while promoting inclusive knowledge production and cooperation across different regions.

He said the initiative would particularly focus on developing non-violent forms of knowledge exchange and science diplomacy, recognising the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation in addressing challenges arising from technological advancement.

The partnership will involve three research centres: Rongo University's Centre for Media, Democracy, Peace and Security; the Käte Hamburger Kolleg: Cultures of Research (KHK c:o/re), supported by Germany's Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space; and the Centre for Artificial Intelligence at RWTH Aachen University.

The collaboration seeks to examine the institutional conditions necessary for developing and applying ethical artificial intelligence as a collaborative technology, particularly in two areas of sustainable development: climate action and digital peacebuilding.

According to Prof Ogenga, the partnership will also provide a platform for examining the relationship between global technological developments and local realities, ensuring that communities are not left behind in the digital transformation.

The programme notes that although artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities for scientific, technological and economic development, it also presents risks to individuals, societies and the environment.

One of the concerns the initiative seeks to address is the growing influence of global technology players whose digital infrastructure may not always respond to local and regional needs, potentially creating technological dependencies and inequalities.

The initiative will therefore promote science diplomacy based on the recognition of different perspectives, mutual understanding and the development of new forms of cooperation in the digital era.

Rongo University Vice-Chancellor Prof Samuel Gudu said the recognition demonstrated the institution's commitment to embracing emerging technologies and using them to address societal challenges.

"Recognising Rongo University shows that the institution has a dedicated team that is embracing new technology for sustainable development," he said.

He encouraged academic staff to embrace technological advancements and explore ways of applying them to improve people's well-being and contribute to society.

The four-year programme has four key objectives, including developing methodologies for science diplomacy that address inequalities in knowledge production and promote inclusive research and knowledge exchange.

It will also promote inclusive and ethically reflective approaches to the development and application of artificial intelligence, advance climate action and digital peacebuilding through technologies that respond to local contexts, and establish a global network to facilitate research collaboration and share lessons and successful models.

The initiative will further bring together academic researchers, policymakers, civil society organisations and industry partners through the Varieties of Science Network (VOSN), creating opportunities for practitioners and scholars to exchange knowledge and develop solutions to emerging challenges.

Several organisations are expected to participate and will focus on areas including climate information integrity, environmental conservation, ocean literacy, biodiversity protection, digital peacebuilding and the responsible application of artificial intelligence.

The programme will also explore how technology can support environmental peacebuilding, particularly in communities around Lake Victoria, through initiatives addressing plastic pollution, conservation of water bodies, protection of river corridors and sustainable marine tourism.

Nam Lolwe I-Hub, a local knowledge ecology-based organisation in Kisumu, will contribute to discussions on environmental peacebuilding, marine tourism, lake and ocean conservation, biodiversity protection and the management of river corridors stretching from inland wetlands to coastal areas.

Other areas of collaboration will include tackling climate misinformation and disinformation, strengthening access to reliable environmental information and developing technology-based approaches to peacebuilding, particularly among young people.

Prof Ogenga, a Professor of Media and Security Studies and founding Director of Rongo University's Centre for Media, Democracy, Peace and Security, will lead the UNESCO Chair. He will be supported by Prof Stefan Böschen, Director of the Käte Hamburger Kolleg: Cultures of Research at RWTH Aachen University.

The Chair will also work with practitioners and researchers from different institutions to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and promote the wider application of tested approaches to ethical artificial intelligence, climate action and peacebuilding.