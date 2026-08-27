Dolly Parton leaves behind a legacy far bigger than music

Dolly Parton attends Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. [AFP]

Dolly Parton, the country music icon who rose from an impoverished childhood in the mountains of East Tennessee to become one of the world's most recognisable entertainers, has died aged 80.

Her family announced her death after what representatives described as a brief battle with cancer.