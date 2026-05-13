Africa Forward Summit closes with dance, drumbeats and dazzle

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Twelve celebrated artists delivered performances that reflected the sound and soul of modern Africa. [David Gichuru, Standard]

What began as two days of high-level policy discussions and strategic commitments at the Africa Forward Summit ended in spectacular style at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani where music, fashion, dance, and culture merged into a dazzling celebration of Africa’s creative spirit.

Far removed from the formal atmosphere of conference halls at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the summit’s grand finale transformed Kasarani into a vibrant cultural playground, a space where Africa’s future was expressed not through policy papers and speeches alone, but through rhythm, movement, creativity, and artistic identity.

And unlike the stiff corporate feel often associated with global summits, this night carried unmistakable African energy. Think less sharp suits and ties, and more bold Ankara prints, flowing African wear, statement accessories, and colourful interpretations of contemporary African fashion.

Twelve celebrated artists from across Africa took over the massive stage, delivering performances that reflected the diversity, sound, and soul of modern Africa. From pulsating Afrobeat rhythms and emotional ballads to energetic choreography and cultural showcases, Kasarani pulsed with excitement from the first performance to the final encore. Nigerian artist Yemi Alade singing at a grand performance at the Africa Forward Le concert at Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

One of the earliest highlights came from Kenya’s own Mathare Kids, whose electrifying dance performance revived the globally celebrated “Jerusalema Challenge.” Their appearance instantly transported audiences back to the unforgettable moments of 2020, when the dance became a worldwide symbol of unity, hope, and resilience. The young dancers commanded the stage with confidence and infectious energy, earning deafening cheers from the crowd.

The concert unfolded in four dynamic acts, each carefully curated to showcase different sounds and cultural influences from across the continent.

The opening act leaned heavily into African roots and identity. South African sensation Nkosazana Daughter, famed for her hit song Nkulunkulu, delivered a mesmerising performance that had fans singing along word for word. Kenya’s Karura Voices followed with a soulful choral presentation that beautifully captured the night’s themes of unity, pride, and African identity.

The second act shifted gears into pure musical intensity. Tanzania’s celebrated singer Nandy brought elegance, charisma, and vocal brilliance to the stage, while Kenya’s Coster Ojwang delivered an emotionally charged performance that left the audience completely captivated.

Then came the third act, arguably one of the most nostalgic moments of the night. Ugandan music legend Jose Chameleone brought the stadium to a standstill with a collection of throwback hits that reminded fans just how deeply his music shaped East Africa’s entertainment scene. As classic songs blasted through the speakers, thousands of fans sang along in unison, creating one of the evening’s most emotional and unforgettable moments.

But the final act belonged entirely to celebration. Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade stormed the stage with her trademark explosive energy, commanding the audience with powerful vocals, vibrant choreography, and infectious charisma. Kenyan sensation Bien then brought the curtain down in style, delivering a thrilling finale that ensured the summit closed on a memorable high note.

Tanzanian artist Nandy singing at a grand performance at the Africa Forward Le concert at Kasarani indoor arena in Nairobi. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Still, amid the excitement, one highly anticipated performance never materialized. Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa, one of the headline acts of the evening, failed to appear on stage. Organizers later explained that the singer had reportedly been advised by doctors to rest after completing a demanding two-day performance schedule in France.

A recorded video message to be played in his absence got so much backlash that sections of the crowd responded with visible disappointment, having eagerly awaited his appearance.

Beyond the music, the night also placed a spotlight on Africa’s booming fashion industry. In a surprise addition to the concert, guests were treated to a mini runway showcase featuring 17 designers from eight African countries.

The showcase blended bold African prints, modern silhouettes, and traditional influences into a visually stunning celebration of identity and creativity, reinforcing fashion’s growing role as one of Africa’s most influential cultural exports.

The evening also carried a strong economic and political message. President William Ruto emphasised the need for greater investment in the creative economy, describing artistes, athletes, and digital creators as a critical force in empowering young people and driving Africa’s future growth. He noted that with proper financing, infrastructure, and supportive policies, the sector could unlock millions of opportunities for young Africans.

“ We believe that the creative economy, artists, are one of our biggest engines of creation and overpowerment of our young people. We are very proud to be part of this event, because once your delivery is made from here,” said the president .

The summit also unveiled TRACE Plus and TRACE Next initiatives designed to nurture emerging African talent in music, dance, and digital content creation.

Through the platform, young creatives across the continent will have the opportunity to compete for a grand prize of $5,000 while gaining exposure and mentorship opportunities within the expanding digital economy.