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Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe crosses the line to win the men’s race in a new world record time at the 2026 London Marathon on April 26. [AFP]

As the World Athletics Awards 2026 draws near, we shine a spotlight on the athletes in the running for the World Athlete of the Year honours.

Next up are the finalists for Men’s World Athlete of the Year: Sabastian Sawe, Alison dos Santos and Mondo Duplantis.

The winner will be announced live on stage during the World Athletics Awards in Monaco on Sunday.

Sabastian Sawe

Sabastian Sawe made marathon history in 2026, becoming the first man to break the two-hour barrier in a record-eligible race.

The Kenyan 31-year-old achieved the feat at the London Marathon in April, winning in a world record of 1:59:30 to take 65 seconds off the previous mark set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

Sawe had already established himself as one of the world’s leading marathon runners, winning on his debut in Valencia in December 2024 in 2:02:05 before claiming victories in London (2:02:27) and Berlin (2:02:16) in 2025.

But his return to London on April 26, 2026 would take him and marathon running to another level.

Facing a field that included world-class distance runners Yomif Kejelcha, Jacob Kiplimo and Tamirat Tola, Sawe was part of a six-man lead group that passed 5km in 14:14 and reached halfway in 1:00:29.

The leading contenders remained together for much of the race before the pace began to take its toll. Between 30km and 35km, Sawe and Kejelcha moved clear of the field with a 13:54 split, then accelerated further to cover the next 5km in 13:42.

With the two-hour barrier now within reach, Sawe made his decisive move with one mile remaining, pulling away from Kejelcha and charging towards the finish line.

He stopped the clock at 1:59:30, having covered the second half of the race in an astonishing 59:01.

While Eliud Kipchoge had previously run under two hours in a specially organised exhibition event in 2019, Sawe became the first athlete to achieve the milestone in a race eligible for world record purposes.

It was his fourth marathon victory in as many starts and secured his place in athletics history. An injury subsequently prevented him from defending his Berlin Marathon title in September, but his record-breaking run in London remained one of the defining performances of the year.

“When I got to the finish line, I saw the time and I was so excited,” said Sawe. “It is a day to remember for me.”

Alison dos Santos

Alison dos Santos enjoyed a remarkable season in 2026, rewriting the 400m hurdles record books and going unbeaten over the barriers throughout the year.

The Brazilian 26-year-old won all 11 of his 400m hurdles races, highlighted by a world record of 45.80 in Zurich and victory at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in 45.98 – the third-fastest performance in history.

Dos Santos began the year by improving his 400m PB to 44.38 in April before turning his attention to the hurdles. He then claimed four Diamond League victories in as many weeks, winning in Shaoxing/Keqiao, Xiamen, Stockholm and Oslo, beating former world record-holder Karsten Warholm on three of those occasions.

Returning to Brazil in July for his first races on home soil since 2019, Dos Santos won national titles in the 400m (44.60) and 400m hurdles (46.48).

After another Diamond League victory in Silesia, he headed to Zurich, where he produced the defining performance of his season.

Racing against Warholm, Dos Santos made up the stagger on the Norwegian by halfway and continued to pull away, crossing the finish line in 45.80. The performance took 0.14 off the world record that Warholm had set at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.

A week later, Dos Santos claimed the Diamond Trophy in Brussels in a meeting record of 46.70, extending his Diamond League winning streak to seven races.

Then came the Ultimate Championship, where he faced both Warholm and world and Olympic champion Rai Benjamin. The three fastest 400m hurdlers in history lined up for a highly anticipated showdown, and Dos Santos once again delivered.

He pulled away from Benjamin in the closing stages to win in 45.98, securing the Ultimate title and becoming just the second man in history to break 46 seconds.

Dos Santos later added another gold medal to his collection, winning the 400m at the South American Games in a Games record of 44.61.

“It was a perfect season,” he said. “I’m in a sweet spot now that I love this sport, I have great energy.”

Mondo Duplantis

Mondo Duplantis continued to raise the bar in 2026, improving his own pole vault world record and adding three more major titles to his collection.

The Swedish 26-year-old, who was named Men’s World Athlete of the Year in 2025, set his 15th world record when he cleared 6.31m in March, before winning world indoor, European and Ultimate titles.

Duplantis opened his season with a 6.06m victory in Clermont-Ferrand in February before heading to Uppsala for the Mondo Classic, the meeting named after him.

Competing in front of a home crowd, he cleared 5.65m, 5.90m and 6.08m at the first attempt before moving the bar straight to a world record height of 6.31m. He sailed over on his first try, improving by one centimetre the record he had set when winning the world title in Tokyo in 2025.

Just nine days later, Duplantis claimed his fourth successive world indoor title in Toruń, clearing a championship record of 6.25m to beat Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis.

His outdoor campaign included several more six-metre-plus victories, although a rare defeat came in Stockholm in June when Australia’s Kurtis Marschall ended his near-three-year winning streak.

Duplantis returned to winning ways and claimed his fourth successive European title in Birmingham in August, clearing a championship record of 6.15m.

He then won two memorable Diamond League contests against Karalis, clearing 6.21m in Lausanne and 6.25m in Zurich. In Lausanne, Karalis reached 6.16m – the highest ever non-winning clearance at the time – before improving to 6.20m behind Duplantis in Zurich.

After withdrawing from the Diamond League Final in Brussels as a precaution because of tightness in his leg, Duplantis returned to action at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

Duplantis produced a perfect scorecard up to 6.20m to claim the title. With victory secured, the Swede attempted what would have been another world record of 6.32m, but the bar remained at its existing height.