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Kenya darts player Penny Nyambura showcases her skills. [Stafford Ondego]

Africa darts maestro David Munyua is currently upping his training in Nairobi ahead of his second appearance at the prestigious PDC World Darts Championship in London, England, next month.

The Kenyan pride is expected to use the second edition of the Nairobi Darts Master (NDM), set to be held this weekend (tomorrow and Saturday) in the Kenyan capital, to gauge his prowess before he heads to Alexandra Palace’s Great Hall in London for the ultimate world championship showdown set for December 11, 2026 to January 3, 2027.

Just like last season, Munyua is still salivating for the lucrative PDC World Championship Sh853 million prize pool. “Last season I did my best in my debut, but I hope to do better this year. I hope to go beyond the second round,” noted an elated Munyua.

In his debut at the darts Worlds, underdog Munyua caused an upset when he floored 18th seed Mike De Decker of Belgium 3-2 in Round One.

He lost 3-0 in Round Two to Kevin Doet of the Netherlands.

“I came home with so many lessons. I’m working on loopholes realized to have grit. I’m confident I will perform well this year too,” Munyua noted.

His impressive performance at the 43rd edition of the world championship made Munyua the first Kenyan not only to participate in the global event, but also to win a match.

Munyua qualified for this year’s 44th edition when he floored darts legends Peter Wanjie and Evans Njuguna during the Africa qualifiers held in Nairobi in September.

The second edition of the NDM, launched on Wednesday, will act as a send-off party for Munyua before he heads to London.

“ We are proud of him (Munyua), his performance in the PDC Worlds last season saw many Kenyans embrace darts as a sport. He is our Omanyala (Ferdinand) of sprints fame,” Sirua Darts Group Director Dan Karori noted.

Munyua is expected to battle defending champion Jeff Muriethi among other legends at the NDM, which has a prize pool of Sh1.3 million.

“I feel elated to compete against Munyua who is also my role model in the sport. I know it will be tough but I’m confident of defending the NDM title. I have done my homework well, I’ll take one game at a time until I make it to the podium again,” Muriethi said.

The NDM, which has the highest prize pool in Africa, will see the winner walk home with Sh260,000 in the men’s category and Sh 80,000 in the ladies zone.