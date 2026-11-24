Audio By Vocalize

Senegal's forward #10 Sadio Mane holds the trophy after the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Senegal and Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026. [AFP]

Senegal on Tuesday regained their Africa Cup of Nations title after winning an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision by the Confederation of African Football to declare Morocco the winners following a chaotic final in January.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the appeal by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) concerning the final of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025," CAS said in a statement.

The Swiss-based sports court said Senegal's appeal had been upheld by "a unanimous decision", and their original 1-0 victory after extra time is reinstated.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) sensationally overturned the result of the final, awarding Morocco a 3-0 victory, and the title, after many Senegalese players walked off the pitch in protest at a penalty given to the hosts with the game still goalless.

The CAF Appeals Committee had justified its decision to overturn the result and declare Morocco champions based on Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON Regulations.

Those state that if a team "refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered (loser) and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition".

However, the Senegal players eventually returned to the pitch and the final carried on.

The CAS panel therefore considered that the referee's decision to restart the final showed that "the conditions for resuming the match had been met", and that articles 82 and 84 were therefore "not applicable in this case".