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Kenya's players pose with the national flag, medals and trophy after beating hosts Uganda to win the East Africa Catchball Championship. [Courtesy]

Kenya beat hosts Uganda in a three-set final to win the 4th East Africa Catchball Championship in Kampala, with both teams qualifying for two international competitions.

Kenya recovered from losing the opening set to defeat Uganda 23-25, 26-24, 15-8 in the final played on Sunday, November 22.

Kenya had won all its round-robin matches to finish top of the standings and advance to the semi-finals as the number one seed.

Uganda finished second despite losing to Kenya in the group stage. The hosts reached the final after beating Tanzania in the semi-finals, while Kenya defeated South Sudan.

The four-day competition, held from November 19 to 22 at Old Kampala, brought together teams from Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Tanzania. Uganda fielded two teams as hosts.

Kenya and Uganda will represent East Africa at the World Catchball Cup in Nairobi in June 2028 and the Catchball Beach Games in Daytona Beach, Florida, scheduled for February 10-16, 2027.

South Sudan finished third after beating Tanzania in a three-set playoff. South Sudan won the opening set 25-23 before Tanzania levelled with a 25-22 win. South Sudan took the deciding set 15-6 to secure third place.

Kenya's Rael Isoe Nyaboke was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, while South Sudan's Achol James received the Best Young Player award.

Uganda's Alpha Aguti was named Best Attacker, while Mukala Suzan Mamie received the Best Libero award. Tanzania's Aisha Muhammad was named Best Captain.

Kenya Catchball Federation official Faith Karanja announced that Kenya will host another tournament at Kasarani in December, inviting teams from across the region to participate.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Karanja thanked Uganda for hosting the championship and acknowledged the work of the organisers, referees and volunteers.

She also urged more women to join catchball, saying the sport could help them cope with mental health challenges.

“Let us keep growing Catchball in East Africa. Let us keep empowering our women and youth through sports,” she said.

Karanja said Uganda would be among the teams invited to the December tournament in Nairobi.

Africa Catchball Association President Shadrack Okello said the Kampala championship was part of preparations for the Africa Catchball Cup scheduled for South Africa in June 2027.

Okello, who is also deputy president of the International Catchball Federation, confirmed that Kenya and Uganda will represent East Africa at the Catchball Beach Games in Daytona Beach, Florida, scheduled for February 10-16, 2027.

He also announced plans to establish a Catchball League by April 2027.

The championship attracted government officials from Uganda and Kenya, representatives of the International Catchball Federation and officials from the four participating federations.

Uganda Catchball Federation President Sowed Bogere, organising committee chairperson Joshua Masaba, and tournament match commissioner Maxwel Odero were among the attendees.