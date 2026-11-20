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Kenya rugby 7's team captain Andrew Amonde holds the trophy on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport on April 19, 2016 after winning the Singapore Sevens. [AFP]

When Andrew ‘Asusu’ Amonde lifted the Singapore Sevens trophy in 2016 after leading Kenya to a famous 30-7 victory over Fiji, he etched his name into the country's rugby history.

It was a defining moment in a career that saw him rise to become one of Kenya's most respected rugby players.

Nearly a decade later, Amonde is chasing glory from a different position. Having enjoyed success as a player and captain of Shujaa, he is now tasked with building champions from the technical bench as head coach of eight-time Kenya Cup winners KCB Rugby.

Appointed on September 5 last year Amonde has made an encouraging start, guiding the Bankers to back-to-back Kenya National Sevens Circuit titles and the Kenya Cup final in his first season.

Although KCB lost 14-8 to defending champions Kabras Sugar in the final, the experience offered valuable lessons for the former international as he settles into coaching.

"The journey has been full of ups and downs, but it has been an interesting ride, especially winning the National Sevens Circuit back-to-back. Every experience has taught us something, and we continue to learn, grow and build a team capable of competing at the highest level,” he says.

For Amonde, the transition from player to coach has brought a different understanding of responsibility. While players concentrate on delivering results on the pitch, coaches must take responsibility for preparation, decisions, team performance and the overall direction of the squad.

He admits that defeats can be particularly painful when a team has the ability to win but fails to deliver when it matters.

"For me, the most difficult losses are those where you know the team had the potential to achieve more but fail to execute when it mattered most. As a coach, the responsibility feels different because you must evaluate your preparation, decisions, systems and the team's execution,” he says.

"You cannot change yesterday's result, but you can influence the next performance.”

His leadership philosophy was shaped during his playing days, particularly through his years as Kenya captain and his experience working under former KCB coach Curtis Olago.

Amonde believes captaining Shujaa taught him valuable lessons in managing different personalities, building trust and keeping a team together during difficult moments.

"Being captain for many years was a great learning experience. I had to understand different personalities, motivate teammates, manage difficult moments and serve as a link between players and the technical team,” he says.

"As a captain, you learn that leadership is not just about giving instructions. It is about listening, setting an example, earning trust and taking responsibility.”

Those lessons now influence how he handles his players at KCB, where he combines discipline with communication and man management.

"I would describe my approach as a balance of high standards, discipline and man management. I expect players to be committed, punctual, professional and willing to put the team's objectives first,” he says.

"However, modern coaching requires more than being strict. You must communicate your ideas, build relationships, understand individual needs and create an environment where players feel responsible for their own performance.”

Amonde has also invested in formal coaching education, acquiring World Rugby Level One and Two qualifications in both 15s and Sevens coaching, alongside Level One and Two strength and conditioning certifications.

He is quick to caution former players against assuming that a successful playing career automatically translates into coaching success.

"Do not assume that because you were a great player, coaching will automatically come naturally. Be humble enough to learn from experienced coaches, attend courses, study the game and accept constructive criticism,” he advises.

At KCB, he works with a relatively young technical team that includes assistant coach Denis Mwanja, forwards coach Brian Nyikuli, backs coach Jacob Ojee and performance analyst Peter Kilonzo.

Sunlight Mulama is the assistant team manager, Rocky Aguko the team manager and Joseph Koly the team doctor. The club has further strengthened its technical department through the appointment of skills coach Bernard Rotich Kibet, who joins from Kenyatta University's Blak Blad.

Despite his success in sevens, Amonde's biggest ambition is to restore KCB's fortunes in the 15s game and bring the Kenya Cup title back to the club.

The Bankers have recruited 13 players ahead of the new campaign to strengthen their squad and increase competition for places. The new arrivals are Timfox Esikuri, David Nyangige, Nygel Amaitsa, Salano Hillary, Randy Wamah, Fortune Aturo, Eric Ogutu, Innocent Murunda, Benson Kihiti, Collins Ngoko, Charles Osgood, Samson Mapesa and Collins Obure.

Amonde believes the investment by the club's sponsor, KCB, and the team's preparations will put them in a strong position to challenge for honours.

"I believe the work we have been doing over the past eight weeks and the investment by the sponsor, KCB, will make the team highly competitive. We want to take the team back to its glory days,” he said in a recent podcast.

For him, however, success will depend on unity rather than individual brilliance.

"At KCB, we are a family. We operate as a family, like the lion family in the jungle. We stick together, we play for each other, and we are courageous in what we do. That defines who we are,” he says.

Away from rugby, Amonde describes himself as a humble, family-oriented person who values his faith and the support of those close to him. He credits his family for helping him manage the demands of the game and his new responsibilities.

"I enjoy spending time with my family, connecting with friends and having moments of peace away from the demands of the game. I am also someone who believes in staying grounded, appreciating where I have come from and giving God the glory for how far He has brought me,” he says.

Amonde has embraced a new challenge. His playing days may be behind him, but the hunger for success remains. This time, he hopes to create history by guiding others to the heights he once reached himself.