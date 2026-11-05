Cristiano Ronaldo's five great moments with Portugal

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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo after losing the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Portugal and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 6, 2026. [AFP]

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday to bring down the curtain on more than two decades in the Portugal shirt.

He scored a record 146 times in a mammoth 234 appearances for his country having made his debut in 2003.

Here are his five stand-out games with the Selecao.

2013: Outclassing Zlatan

Having won the World Cup play-off first leg 1-0 against Sweden thanks to the iconic No. 7, Portugal headed to Stockholm for the return fixture.

Ronaldo opened the scoring before Zlatan Ibrahimovic brought the sides level in the tie with a double in the Swedish capital.

But the then Real Madrid attacker claimed Portugal's spot at the tournament in Brazil by completing his hat-trick in two minutes.

2016: Tears before the joy

Portugal reached the Euro 2016 final having failed to win a single group game.

Ronaldo's side went into the decider against hosts France in Paris searching for their first major international trophy and to make up for the past after losing to Greece on home soil 12 years earlier.

The forward left the field injured and in tears after just 25 minutes before spending the rest of the game on the touchline cheering on his teammates.

Eder scored the winner in extra-time to the relief of Ronaldo and 11 million Portuguese compatriots.

2018: One-man mission

Fresh from winning three straight Champions Leagues with Real, Ronaldo faced Spain in Portugal's World Cup opener in 2018.

CR7 opened the scoring in Sochi with a penalty before grabbing a hat-trick, including a superb late free kick, to fire Portugal to a thrilling draw.

2025: 40 years young

Three months after turning 40, Ronaldo helped Portugal to the Nations League final against Spain in Munich.

He scored the winner over Germany in the semi-final before claiming the equaliser against Spain to send the decider to extra time.

The Selecao eventually won on penalties, six years on from winning the same crown.

2026: Outplayed Croatia

Following a lacklustre group stage, Ronaldo and Portugal faced Croatia in the last 32 of this year's World Cup in Toronto.

Despite the prospect of it being his final ever World Cup match, Ronaldo took control of things.

He had an early effort chalked off for offside and Ivan Perisic put Croatia ahead, but Ronaldo equalised for Portugal from the penalty spot.

Goncalo Ramos' late header gave Portugal a memorable 2-1 victory and sent them into the last 16, where they lost to eventual winners Spain.