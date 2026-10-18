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Kenyan athletes sweep Tokyo Half-Marathon

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 18, 2026
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Alexander Mutiso Munyao cross the finish line during the 2026 Tokyo Legacy Half Marathon on October 18, 2026. [World Athletics]

President William Ruto has congratulated Kenyan athletes for their outstanding performance at the 2026 Tokyo Legacy Half-Marathon in Japan, where they swept all three podium positions in the men’s race and claimed victory and second place in the women’s category.

Alexander Mutiso Munyao and Agnes Jebet Ng’etich led the Kenyan contingent to a double course-record triumph on Sunday, October 18, 2026, delivering impressive performances that reinforced Kenya’s dominance in long-distance running.

Mutiso won the men’s race in 59 minutes and 51 seconds, improving the previous course record by one second, while Ng’etich stormed to victory in the women’s contest in 1:04:23, lowering the previous mark by more than three minutes.

“We applaud Team Kenya for sweeping the podium in the men's race and winning the women's race at the Tokyo Legacy Half-Marathon in Japan,” Ruto said.

He congratulated the athletes for their victories and record-breaking performances, adding, “Hongera, Team Kenya!”

Kenya’s dominance was particularly evident in the men’s race, where  Kiprono Sitonik finished second in 59:56, setting a personal best, while James Mutuku secured third place in 1:00:08, also recording a personal best.

Sitonik finished just five seconds behind Mutiso, underlining the competitive nature of the race and the depth of Kenya’s distance-running talent.

Agnes Jebet Ng’etich cross the finish line triumph on Sunday, October 18, 2026. [World Athletics] 

In the women’s contest, Tabitha Njeri Kamau finished second in 1:08:28, completing a strong showing for Kenya. Japan’s Kazuna Kanetomo took third place in 1:10:17, recording a personal best.

The results saw Kenya secure five of the six available podium positions, with the country’s athletes demonstrating their ability to compete successfully on the international stage.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya praised Mutiso for another impressive performance, noting that the athlete had continued to demonstrate his prowess in international competition.

“The 2024 London Marathon champion delivered an outstanding performance, clocking 59:51 to clinch the men’s title and set a new course record, shaving one second off the previous mark,” Mvurya said.

He also celebrated Ng’etich’s victory, noting that it came after her triumph at the 2026 World Athletics Road Running Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

“Clocking an impressive 1:04:23, Ngetich shattered the women’s course record by over three minutes, adding yet another prestigious title to her growing collection of international accolades,” he said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also congratulated the athletes, praising Mutiso and Ng’etich for their victories and record-breaking performances. He commended Kamau, Sitonik and Mutuku for their podium finishes, describing the results as a source of national pride.

The Tokyo Legacy Half-Marathon, now in its fifth edition, provided another platform for Kenyan athletes to showcase their endurance and competitive strength against international rivals.

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Related Topics

Tokyo Legacy Half-Marathon Kenyans Athletes President William Ruto 2026 Tokyo Half-Marathon
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