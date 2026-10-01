Suspension of regional chairman triggers a storm at Athletics Kenya

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Suspended Athletics Kenya Central Rift chairman Abraham Mutai (centre) and other AK officials address the press in Eldoret on September 28, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

It started last Friday as the suspension of a top official, but spontaneously degenerated into a collision course at Athletics Kenya (AK).

The unexpected suspension of Central Rift AK chairman Abraham Mutai, who is also the federation's national head of marketing, has, in the last few days exposed an implosion in the sport’s governing body's top ranks.

Supremacy battles and tensions that have, according to sources and documents, been simmering within the federation for months have resulted in two factions, one supporting the status quo and another backing proposed sweeping reforms.

Mutai’s suspension over alleged gross misconduct was announced by his secretary Kennedy Tanui, who is also AK’s national head of competitions.

But the disciplinary move paved the way for questions over delayed fresh elections. The last election was held in 2013.

Other African athletics giants for instance, Ethiopia elected athletics legend Sileshi Sihine as Ethiopia Athletics Federation President in December 2024, Uganda Athletics (March 2026) and Botswana Athletics Association (March 2023) and getting ready for the next poll in March 2027).

At AK, according to Mutai’s faction, some individuals seem determined to break the record set by Manasseh, the 14th King of the Kingdom of Judah in the Bible, who reigned for 55 years, in their push to remain in federation offices. In 2024, efforts to hold an election failed.

“To date, no formal communication has been served to me to show that I have been suspended and we are treating what happened on Friday as sideshows meant to divert attention of the busy schedule that we have as a region,” the embattled national marketing official and regional chairman said.

Mutai added: “As it stands, I’m the chairman of Central Rift. Anything else is a rumour. Anyone who wants to remove me from office should wait until we have the new constitution and elections.”

But what sparked the Friday suspension, according to Mutai, is his persistent push for increased allocation of sponsor funds to the sport’s development rather than enhanced spending on administrative expenses.

The suspended chairman further claimed that the attempt to suspend him is part of a wider scheme by unnamed persons to silence dissent in the federation that governs more than 13,000 athletes.

“It is unfortunate that when we ask questions, that is when people come with instructions to go and create problems in the regions,” says Mutai.

In March last year, the federation was given 90 days by the Court of Appeal to review its constitution to align with the Sports Act 2013 and the Constitution of Kenya 2010 within 90 days.

The Court of Appeal decision delivered by Justices Pauline Nyamweya, Aggrey Muchelule and George Odunga would have paved the way for AK elections in 2025, but during the year, the federation collected views from athletics stakeholders.

“The petition revolved around the process undertaken in revising the said constitution. The petitioners’ case was that the process leading to the issuance of the Certificate of Registration violated Articles 10, 21, 27, 28, 35, 36, 47 and 50 of the Constitution and the provisions of the Act,” the judgment reads in part.

Legendary athlete, two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui was among the petitioners.

Last Friday, Kennedy Tanui (the national head of competitions), who was accompanied by several officials, explained while suspending Mutai that the chairman was associating with individuals who are undermining the federation.

“Majority of the reasons for suspension are abuse of office, intolerance, acting single-handedly in some matters, associating with groupings that are not aligned with AK and other complaints from athletes and coaches,” he alleged.

Tanui announced that Uasin Gishu AK chairman Joseph Boit was replacing Mutai as head of Central Rift.

Mutai’s vice chairperson Barnabas Kitilit, who is the current Baringo County chairman, said he was fully behind his suspended boss (Mutai).

“Whenever we raise the question of an inclusive new constitution, we are told by people who want to remain permanently at the some federation positions, that the delays in the constitutional review process is also giving us (who are questioning delay in conclusion of the constitutional review process) a longer extension in office,” said Kitilit.

Blackmail, lucrative deals and threats, among other issues, have played out since the surprising suspension, with stakeholders calling for dialogue.

As the guns blaze within AK, stakeholders outside the federation, led by athletics legends are demanding immediate amendments to a controversial reviewed constitution transmitted to sports registrar after adoption, to clear the path for an election.