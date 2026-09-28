Pauline Sheghu: 'Women must take their place without intimidation'

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Renowned Safari Rally driver Pauline Sheghu. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Renowned Safari Rally driver Pauline Sheghu has challenged women to stand up, claim their space and take their rightful role in society without intimidation.

Sheghu says the time has come for women and girls to pursue their ambitions with confidence and determination.

She noted that for more than 15 years, her determination, resilience and hardwork has made her stand up in the men dominated field of motorsport.

“Women now have occupied space in careers such as broadcasting and public communication. I have challenged stereotypes in navigating spaces where I have proved I belong,” she said.

In September 2026, the International Women Parliament in Dhaka, Bangladesh, honoured Sheghu as an Iconic Woman and Most Outstanding Sports Personality after she was named Africa Sports Personality of the Year at the Thamani Africa Awards.

Sheghu says the Dhaka award has renewed her commitment to using sport as a platform for empowerment, inclusion, mentorship and positive social change.

“Through our rally team, Queens of the Dust, we continue to advocate for greater participation of women in sports and leadership while demonstrating that barriers can be broken and stereotypes challenged,” she said.

She dedicated the recognition to women who continue to push boundaries, overcome obstacles and create opportunities for others, describing the international platform as one that celebrates excellence, empowers women and promotes collaboration.

“I dedicate it to young girls across Africa and the world who aspire to achieve greatness in sports, leadership, and other fields,” she said. “May this recognition encourage them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.”

She further said women’s participation in leadership, unequal opportunities, intimidation and persistent stereotypes remain barriers that can discourage girls from entering fields traditionally dominated by men.

Sheghu believes sport can provide a powerful avenue for confronting those attitudes because it offers young women an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities through performance, discipline and teamwork.

She first became widely known as a broadcaster, where her warm delivery, polished presence and fluent Swahili made her a familiar voice and face to Kenyan audiences.

She later moved into public communication and leadership, before establishing herself in rallying.

As part of Kenya’s trailblazing all-women rally crew, Queens of the Dust, Sheghu has competed in the World Rally Championship Safari Rally and the Kenya National Rally Championship. The crew recorded podium finishes in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

Her success has helped challenge perceptions of women in competitive racing while opening conversations about the role of women as drivers, navigators, mechanics and leaders within motorsport.

Sheghu describes the lessons learned on the track as applicable far beyond racing.

“Success is not merely about crossing the finish line. It is about courage, perseverance, discipline, teamwork, and the willingness to rise every time life presents a challenge. These are values that extend beyond sports and into leadership, service, and everyday life,” she said.

Her achievements have attracted significant national recognition and has received the Head of State Commendation (HSC), the Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) and national recognition in the Sports category.

In 2025, she was conferred with the status of National Hero during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui, in recognition of her contribution to motorsport as part of the all-women crew competing in the WRC Safari Rally.

The honours, she says, affirm the contribution she has made across communication, public service, sport and women’s empowerment.

Yet Sheghu is not presenting her story as an individual achievement alone. Her emphasis is on creating pathways for those coming behind her.

She has advocated for greater participation of women in motorsport and mentored young female drivers, mechanics and navigators.

“I am particularly passionate about empowering women and girls to dream beyond limitations,” she said.