Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Runners take part in Friends of Karura Anniversary Race

By Dennis Okeyo | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Joyce Kibe (left), Standard Chartered Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Kenya, Timothy Gatheru, and Peter Njui, Operations Manager of Friends of Karura. [Dennis Okeyo, Standard]

More than 1,000 runners hit the trails at Karura Forest on Sunday for the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race, one of the warm-up events leading up to the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens.

The event featured 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km races, bringing together runners, families and the wider community for a day of sport, fitness and environmental conservation.

The races were followed by a family-friendly celebration and a Berlin Marathon watch party at Amani Gardens.

This year’s Standard Chartered marathon is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants from 102 nationalities, including more than 400 elite athletes.

“The warm-up races are an important in giving runners an opportunity to test their preparation, build confidence and connect with fellow participants ahead of the main race.

“We are pleased to see such strong participation at Karura, where running, family and environmental conservation come together. The event reflects the wider role of the marathon in bringing communities together through sport and around causes that matter,” said Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa.

The 2026 marathon field will include athletes from Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Brazil and Ethiopia, among other countries, reflecting the international participation in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Friends of Karura Anniversary Race StanChart Nairobi Marathon Berlin Marathon Athletes
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
33 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
33 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
33 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 33 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 33 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 33 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 33 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved