Runners take part in Friends of Karura Anniversary Race

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Joyce Kibe (left), Standard Chartered Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing Kenya, Timothy Gatheru, and Peter Njui, Operations Manager of Friends of Karura. [Dennis Okeyo, Standard]

More than 1,000 runners hit the trails at Karura Forest on Sunday for the Friends of Karura Anniversary Race, one of the warm-up events leading up to the 23rd edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon on October 25 at Uhuru Gardens.

The event featured 21km, 10km, 5km and 2km races, bringing together runners, families and the wider community for a day of sport, fitness and environmental conservation.

The races were followed by a family-friendly celebration and a Berlin Marathon watch party at Amani Gardens.

This year’s Standard Chartered marathon is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants from 102 nationalities, including more than 400 elite athletes.

“The warm-up races are an important in giving runners an opportunity to test their preparation, build confidence and connect with fellow participants ahead of the main race.

“We are pleased to see such strong participation at Karura, where running, family and environmental conservation come together. The event reflects the wider role of the marathon in bringing communities together through sport and around causes that matter,” said Joyce Kibe, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya and Africa.

The 2026 marathon field will include athletes from Uganda, Ghana, Tanzania, Brazil and Ethiopia, among other countries, reflecting the international participation in the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon.