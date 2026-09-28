JKUAT Wildcats edge out Sliders as Scorpions sting Kisumu Queens

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Sliders’ Agneta Okumu and Stacy Onyango of Blazers at Dashmesh Stadium, Sikh Union, during the Kenya Hockey Premier League match. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

After several failed attempts, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Wildcats finally got it right as they edged out Sliders 2-1 to register their first win of the 2026 Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League at the Dashmesh Stadium.

However, the win was not good enough to move Wildcats who until yesterday had only secured a point in their 2-2 draw against their University of Nairobi (UoN) compatriots on match day two.

Despite remaining at the bottom of the table, the victory revived JKUAT’s hopes of surviving relegation. Having only played seven of their 18 league matches, they can maintain their Premier League spot if they make the best out of the remaining 11.

Under the tutelage of long-serving Kenya Police top defender Samuel Oungo, JKUAT went into yesterday’s clash determined to bag their first win.

On Saturday, Wildcats had succumbed to a 1-5 defeat to Kisumu Queens even though they had broken the opponents’ defence first to take a seventh minute lead.

Keen to avoid pitfalls that befell them against Kisumu Queens, Oungo ensured that his charges played well on both ends of the pitch.

They played their hearts out, often threatening Sliders defence while making sure that their goalkeeper Jael Murumba was under no serious threat on the other side of the field.

Sliders, who had also lost their Saturday clash to former league champions and archrivals Blazers Hockey Club, also played well forcing a goalless draw at the first quarter break.

Keen to gain advantage over their opponents, JKUAT played with urgency in the second quarter charging deep into Sliders’ territory in hunt for the opening goal. Joy Kyallo outplayed Sliders’ backline and goalkeeper Diana Nzuku to score a 20th minute field goal and give them a 1-0 advantage.

However, the goal did not dampen Sliders’ fighting spirits who would then cut short JKUAT’s joy as Charity Masimbo converted a penalty corner to restore parity four minutes later.

With both sides level, the battle gained momentum with Tabitha Njeri responding with a converted penalty corner to put Wildcats in the lead again seconds to half-time.

The second half was dull with both sides failing to utilise the scoring chances they created even as JKUAT guarded their advantage to secure their first victory.

In another encounter, former league champions Strathmore University Scorpions beat Kisumu Queens by a solitary goal to consolidate their top three spot.

Nicole Joy netted Scorpions’ all-important goal in the 45th minute. UoN Vigilantes rallied from one goal down to beat Amira Sailors 3-2 and register their second win of the season. Clementine Nyongesa, Love Nanjala and Jane Mango were on target for Vigilantes while Monica Kitui bagged a brace for Amira Sailors.