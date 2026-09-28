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Stephen Kungu wins Swing and Wine third edition title in Ruiru

By Mose Sammy | Sep. 28, 2026
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Swing and Wine Junior winner Evans Anyona in action. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

There were fireworks on the course at Ruiru Sports Club layout over the weekend as 246 golfers took to the fairways for the third edition of the Swing and Wine golf tournament.

After all was said and done, it was Stephen Kungu, playing off a handicap of six, who stole the show, navigating the course with clinical precision to clinch the overall title after firing an impressive 65 nett.

The early morning tee-off proved advantageous for Kungu, whose sharp play set the benchmark for the rest of the field early in the day.

Reflecting on his dominant victory, he credited his faith for making the early start count.

"I usually prefer playing in the early morning hours, and I thank God for giving me the strength, focus, and grace to pull off this win today," Kungu said.

While Kingu stole the spotlight, competition across the categories remained stiff throughout the tournament and various divisions.

In the men's division, Patrick Ngunjiri carded a solid 68 nett to claim the top honours, closely shadowed by Zakaria Kingori, who was second placed on 69 nett.

The ladies delivered an equally thrilling spectacle as Sophie Mbochi outclassed the field with a brilliant 67 nett to win the title, holding off Secondina Kanini, who settled for second place just one stroke behind.

Raw skill was on full display in the gross section, where scratch-defying Benard Omondi turned heads with an exceptional 72 gross.

Meanwhile, sharp nine-hole performances saw Jessy Ndegwa take the First-nine men's prize with 34 nett, while Eric Muraguri dominated the Second-nine on 32 nett.

For the ladies, Catherine Njoki and Catherine Wambui showcased consistent brilliance, taking their respective nine-holes titles with matching scores of 34 nett.

Veteran and rising stars were also celebrated alike. Ephraim Wachira led the veterans by taking the Senior Gross prize with 80 gross, while Philip Nguyai and Beth Ngugi captured the Senior Men's and Ladies' nett trophies with scores of 70 and 78 nett, respectively.

Adah Wekesa triumphed as the Guest winner on 73 nett, matching the score of Division Two winner Grace Kamau, while young Evans Anyona captured the Junior title with a commendable72 nett.

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Related Topics

Ruiru Sports Club Swing and Wine Golf Tournament Golfing
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