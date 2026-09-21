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Kenya Police lock-up Kisumu Youngsters as Lakers drown KU

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Sep. 21, 2026
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Strathmore's Maureen Ongoche and Catherine Agenda of the University of Nairobi in action at Dashmesh Stadium yesterday.[Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Former Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Men's Premier League champions Kenya Police yesterday beat Kisumu Youngsters 3-0 in a match played at Kisumu Day.

The crucial win enhanced the law enforcers' chances of securing a good ranking following a tough season that has seen them struggle to secure victory. This was their fourth win after 14 rounds of matches.

Saturday clash against Western Jaguars at Iregi Teachers Training College ground had ended dramatically following claims of poor officiating. Edmond Makona, Oscar Kibet and Govan Mbeki were on target for Police in the 13th, 58th and 60th minutes. 

At the Dashmesh Stadium in Nairobi, defending champions Butali Warriors crowned their successful weekend out with a 4-1 against Parklands Sports Club. The win increased Warriors' chances of retaining their title as they moved to second on the standings. Warriors conceded seven minutes into play through a Hillary Otieno field goal.

Festus Onyango restored parity in the 12th minute with Edson Ndombi giving them a 2-1 lead five minutes later. Butali maintained their frequent attacks but Parklands tightened their defence to thwart every effort they make to extend their lead.

After minutes of intense action, George Mutira finally broke the Parklands defence to net Butali's third goal seconds to the half-time break. Mutira completed his brace in the 49th minute, securing Warriors' eighth win of the season. 

In the women's title hunt, defending champions Lakers Hockey Club bagged maximum points after defeating Kenyatta University (KU) Titans 2 -1 in a tightly contested match played at Kisumu Day.

On Saturday, Lakers, who are keen to defend their title, had beaten Sliders 2-0. Determined to bounce back from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Kisumu Queens, Titans put up a spited fighting defending well and also made some meaningful moves in offence.

After the two sides battled to a goalless first half, Faith Adhiambo put the hosts in the lead in the 35th minute. Faith Mutheu equalised in the 56th minute but Titans' hopes of taking a point back to Nairobi were crushed after Debra Otieno scored the winner in the 58th minute.

Just like KU Titans, Sliders also left Kisumu empty-handed after losing 2-0 to Kisumu Queens at the Kisumu Simba Simba Club.

At Dashmesh, Amira Sailors recovered from Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Strathmore University Scorpions to thrash Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture (JKUAT) Wildcats 4-0. Leah Omwandho scored a hat-trick with Joylene Jeptoo also putting her name on the score sheet.

In another encounter, Strathmore Scorpions played to a 1-1 draw with University of Nairobi (UoN) Vigilantes.

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