Champions Thunder and Stanbic Shields reach semi-final play-offs

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Umoja's Bobby Onyango battles for ball control against Equity Dumas Davies Siaji during a Kenya Basketball League play-off tie at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Reigning Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Men’s Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder and Stanbic Shields are through to the semi-finals of the 2026 season.

The two sides advanced to the last four after winning two games of the best-of-three series at the weekend. Thunder, who are chasing their third consecutive title, had no trouble sweeping top-tier returnees Kisumu Lakeside out of the way as they maintained their perfect run in their third season.

Favourites on court and paper, Thunder made light work of Lakeside thrashing them 97-54 in game one, then getting their quarter-final play-offs job done with a resounding 87-44 game two victory.

In game two, Eugene Adera led Thunder with 17 points in a game that saw five of their men hit double digits. Garang Diing (14), captain Tylor Ongwae (13), Tom Wamukota (11) and David Kong’or (10) all had a good game to anchor their side to the semi-finals. Kabila Olang top scored for Lakeside with 10 points, one more than Charles Anjeo.

Stanbic Shields shattered former champions Ulinzi Warriors hopes of reclaiming the title after eliminating them with a clean 2-0 sweep. The bankers booked their place in the semis after defeating the soldiers 60-58 and 79-72 in game one and two, respectively. After narrowly winning game one, Stanbic who finished fourth in the regular season, ensured that they ended the series.

They led the soldiers in a neck-to-neck game two that ended with them enjoying a slim three points advantage with the score at 42-39 at half-time. It was in the third quarter that they won the battle as they dominated Warriors on both ends of the court to score 16 points against seven and open a 12-point gap going into the fourth period.

In a bid to salvage their season, the soldiers put up a spirited fight in the final quarter, but the bankers held their nerve to protect their lead despite Warriors taking it 26-21.

In another last eight encounter, Umoja Basketball Club recovered from game one defeat to edge out Equity Dumas 62-58 to set the stage for a decisive game three. After a dull start that saw them trail by eight points at the end of the first quarter, Umoja regrouped to control quarter two, which won them the match as they scored 25 points against 10 to take a 33-26 half-time advantage.

The second half was evenly contested as both sides fought gallantly, with Umoja looking to draw level while Equity sought to end the series. Former champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat Strathmore University Blades 77-61 to take a 1-0 lead.

In the Women’s Premier League title hunt, defending champions KPA beat 2015 winners United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Flames 65-43 to maintain their flawless run.

The victory saw the dockers remain on top of the table with 42 points ahead of former holders Equity Hawks, who are second with 41 points following their 63-54 win against Stanbic Aces who are third with 40.