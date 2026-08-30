FKF postpones Premier League kick-off amid promotion and relegation dispute

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The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has postponed the opening round of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season. [File]

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has postponed the opening round of the 2026/27 FKF Premier League season.

This has thrown the start of the new campaign into uncertainty as consultations over promotion, relegation and the management of the competition continue.

All matches scheduled between Monday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 2, 2026, have been called off.

FKF said the decision was necessary to allow further discussions between the federation, participating clubs and league sponsors before the season officially gets underway.

In a communication to clubs and stakeholders, the federation confirmed: “The Kenya Premier League 2026/27 Round One Fixtures scheduled to be played between Monday, 31st August 2026 and Wednesday, 2nd September 2026 have been postponed.”

FKF did not immediately provide new dates for the affected matches, but assured clubs that a revised fixture programme would be issued soon.

The postponement affects a number of high-profile matches that had been scheduled for the opening three days. Newly promoted 3K FC were due to face Mara Sugar at Moi Stadium in Embu on Monday, while Mathare United were scheduled to host APS Bomet at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Tuesday’s fixtures included a meeting between Ulinzi Stars and defending FKF Cup champions Tusker FC at Ulinzi Sports Complex.

NSL champions Migori Youth were also scheduled to play Kenya Police FC at Green Stadium in Awendo, while record league champions Gor Mahia were due to begin their campaign against Murang’a SEAL at Nyayo Stadium.

On Wednesday, Nairobi United were set to face KCB, Posta Rangers were scheduled to meet Shabana, and AFC Leopards were due to take on Bandari.

FKF linked the postponement to ongoing consultations over how the new season should be administered, saying the discussions would involve all key stakeholders.

“This is so as to allow for deliberations between the Federation, participating Clubs and the League sponsors that’ll provide direction and guidance on the management of the League for the upcoming Season,” FKF said.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of a legal dispute over the rules governing Kenyan football.

The High Court in Murang’a recently cleared the way for FKF to commence the 2026/27 season under the 2019 FKF Rules and Regulations on an interim basis.

Justice Dorah Chepkwony declined to determine the validity of the 2025 regulations at the preliminary stage, arguing that doing so could interfere with the main petition challenging the newer rules.

As a result, the 2019 regulations will apply temporarily until the case is heard and determined.

The ruling is particularly significant because the 2019 regulations contain provisions relating to promotion and relegation that differ from those applied during the previous campaign. The dispute has therefore created uncertainty for clubs and stakeholders over the composition and administration of the top-flight league.

Although the court ruling provided FKF with the legal basis to begin the season, the federation has now chosen to delay the opening round while consultations continue.

FKF said it would communicate the revised Round One fixtures and the full-season schedule “within the shortest time possible.”