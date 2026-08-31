Rotich wins inaugural St Luke's golf tournament at Eldoret Club

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Michael Rotich receives overall award from St Luke's Board Chairman Prof. Mining Simeon during the St Luke’s Orthopedic and Trauma Hospital Golf Tournament at the Eldoret Golf Club on Saturday. [Peter Ochieng, Standard]

Two birdies on the inward nine handed Michael Rotich a much-needed victory at the inaugural St Luke’s Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital Golf Tournament played at the nine-hole Eldoret Club on Saturday.

Rotich carded 38 Stableford points to emerge victorious in the highly attended tournament, edging Nicholas Wambugu on countback after the latter also posted 38 points. Neelesh Aggarwal completed the podium with 37 points.

Rotich said he had prepared well for the tournament and was confident of securing a podium finish.

"I came in the morning, ready for the tournament. It is great to be the winner. I credit my win to my team. The first nine was very bad because we had competition on who hit the longest. One of the competitors beat me, but on the second nine it was the other way round.”

He endured a difficult start, opening with a bogey before recovering with a par on the second hole. He then dropped two shots on the third, followed by a bogey on the fourth, a par on the fifth, a bogey on the sixth, a par on the seventh and a double bogey on the eighth before signing off the outward nine with a par on the ninth for 22 points.

Rotich said he did “some doping” after finishing the first nine with 22 points. “I think that's what brought me to the podium,” the champion said.

On the return nine, Rotich found his rhythm, sealing back-to-back birdies on the 13th and 14th holes after bogeys on the 10th and 11th and a par on the 12th. He maintained his composure with pars on the 15th, 16th and 18th holes, despite dropping a shot on the 17th.

At the same time, Luther Kamau fired a five-over-par 76 to claim the Gross title, while Kais Jamal took the men's outward nine with 21 points, ahead of George Njoroge on 20 and John Kibosia.

Lynda Kylat won the women's outward nine with 22 points, followed by Nelson Shiale on 21.

Alex Tolgos and Fatma Some claimed the men's and women's Nearest to the Pin prizes, respectively, while Nicholas Wambugu and Sylvia Chelagat walked away with the men's and women's Longest Drive titles.

Dylan Hirani won the junior title with 35 points, while Diama Chemweno took the Best Senior prize. Vicky Maiyo settled for the Best Effort award with 20 points, ahead of Gilbert Koech (21) and Caroline Koech (22).

St Luke’s Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital Deputy CEO Mary Lelei said the golf showpiece, themed “Championing Wellness One Swing at a Time,” would now become an annual fixture on the golfing calendar.

Hospital administrator Dr Arnold Mamadi said the tournament would encourage golfers to embrace the sport as a means of combating lifestyle diseases.

"The swings will not only help us to keep fit. They will burn calories, improve blood flow and help you lose weight,” he said.

Standard Group Marketing Manager Seth Enos said the media house was delighted to return to the par-71 Eldoret golf course.

He said the tournament's theme resonated with Standard Group's continued push for healthy environments.

"As Standard Group, we have often championed environmental conservation and for you to enjoy a good environment for the current and future generations, you need better health,” said Enos.

Standard Group Revise Editor Gathenya Njaramba was also among the golfers who took part in the tournament.