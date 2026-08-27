Wanyonyi hoping for good show in Zurich Diamond League meet

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Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi crosses the line to win the men's 800m final ahead of Algeria\'s Djamel Sedjati during the World Athletics Diamond League athletics meeting at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne. [AFP]

As athletics greats converge for the penultimate Diamond League meet in Zurich, Switzerland, this evening, the final leg of the circuit set for Brussels, Belgium next week remains the main focus.

But before then, athletics stars are set to settle debates just days before the 2026 track and field season climaxes with World Athletics Ultimate Championships from September 11-13.

A number of global sensations including Kenyan stars such as 3000m steeplechasers, world champion and Olympic bronze medallist Faith Cherotich and Edmund Serem have already qualified for the two-day final showdown in Brussels on September 4-5, but a few stars will be chasing their places in the final.

Cherotich and Olympic 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi are major highlights in tonight’s show.

While athletes are competing in the penultimate meet, others are reserving their gas for the Brussels weekend action.

Cherotich and Olympic gold medallist Peruth Chemutai of Uganda are chasing glory in today’s show as they prepare for Brussels.

Chemutai is lining up in Zurich as the world leader this season while Cherotich is racing to reclaim her status after losing the top position to Kenyan-born Bahraini star Winfred Yavi in Lausanne.

Cherotich is returning to Switzerland with an intention to fire a warning shot ahead of next week’s final.

Yavi is however, not entered for the Zurich showdown but has qualified alongside Cherotich and Chemutai for the final that is set to be a thriller.

Cherotich and Chemutai are set to try to lower the world leading time of 8:51.06 set by the Ugandan Olympic gold medallist in Xiamen on May 23.

The 22-year-old Cherotich, who finished second behind Kenyan-born Bahraini Winfred Yavi in Lausanne had claimed victory at the Eugene meet last month, defeating Yavi, only for the Olympic champion to stamp her authority in Lausanne.

Serem, a former world Under-20 champion has also qualified for the final despite finishing sixth in a time of 8:09.07in Silesia.

The reigning Commonwealth champion could not withstand pressure from experienced steeplechasers such as two-time Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, who has qualified for the final as well, and his countryman Eddine Ben as well as Ethiopia’s Gemechu Godana, who savoured sweet victory in the Silesia showdown.

Boaz Kiprugut will be the solo Kenyan in the men’s 3000m steeplechase tonight.

Wanyonyi will have two-time Commonwealth champion Wyclife Kinyamal for company as the Kenyan duo face strong opponents including Mohamed attaoui of Spain and Djamel SEdjati of Algeria.

He had defeated Sedjati in a race that was dictated by tactics in Lausanne, and they are renewing that rivalry once again this evening.

But Wanyonyi is taking to the start line a rich CV, which includes a 1000m world record in the 2026 circuit, a feat he achieved at the Monaco meet.

Under-20 record holder Phanuel Koech made a statement in the men’s 1500m in Silesia and is also set for another major test in Zurich today.

He competed for the title alongside Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who is a two-time Olympic gold-medallist and a four-time Diamond League champion and the reigning Olympic champion Cole Hocker of the USA, but rising star Ethan Strand (USA) pulled a major surprise, placing second behind American Ethan Strand.

He will be facing Strand once again this evening in a race where the 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot has also been entered.