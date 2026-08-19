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Raila Odinga International Stadium to be ready by November for AFCON 2027

By Mike Kihaki | Aug. 19, 2026
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Section of the Raila Odinga International Stadium on August 19, 026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

The Raila Odinga International Stadium has reached 93 per cent completion as  Kenya prepares to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya spoke after inspecting the 60,000-seater facility, which is being developed as one of the centrepieces of Kenya’s preparations for the continental tournament, which the country will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

The CS said the project had made substantial progress, with the main football pitch ready and several major installations already in place.

“We’ve been able to see substantial progress in the implementation of our Raila Odinga International Stadium. The pitch is ready,” Mvurya said.

He expressed confidence that the government would complete the facility in time to host major international matches.

“As a ministry, on behalf of the government of Kenya, I want to tell all Kenyans that we are in good standing in terms of completing this legacy project,” he said.

The stadium, whose cost has risen to about Sh45.8 billion, has already seen the installation of giant LED screens, LED ring lights and a sound system. Technical teams are testing the installations as finishing works continue.

Mvurya said some adjustments would still be required following recommendations from the Confederation of African Football (CAF), particularly around the Presidential Pavilion.

“There are also other areas that we’ll be discussing with CAF, especially some adjustments on the presidential pavilion,” he said.

He noted that the final cost of the proposed changes could only be established after engineers complete the designs and technical assessments.

Security infrastructure is also being upgraded to meet tournament requirements. Of the 91 turnstiles planned for installation, 60 have already been put in place. Lifts are operational, while work continues on the skyboxes, perimeter areas, landscaping and other external facilities.

Three training grounds forming part of the wider sports complex are also taking shape. One is about 50 per cent complete, another stands at approximately 40 per cent, while a third facility includes a 1,500-seat pavilion.

The stadium complex will also feature a musical aquatic fountain and façade lighting, which engineers are currently working to complete.

Mvurya defended the investment, saying Kenya needed modern facilities capable of supporting more than football. He said the government was developing 32 additional sports facilities across the country to help nurture talent in athletics and other disciplines.

“Since 1987, there has not been any investment in a facility like the one we have here. The last time an investment of an international stadium was in Kasarani in 1987,” Mvurya said.

He added that the facilities would include amenities such as ICT hubs and recording studios, allowing them to generate activity beyond match days.

“So that the stadium is not just waiting for a league, but it can be used for other activities that can support the youth of our country,” he said.

Preparations are also continuing at Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums, alongside training facilities in Nairobi and other parts of the country. Mvurya said Nyayo’s pitch was already in good condition, although the government intends to upgrade its canopy.

Beyond infrastructure, the CS said the government was developing a roadmap for Harambee Stars, Kenya’s national football team, ahead of the tournament.

“You know, there is no need for hosting then you lose,” Mvurya said.

He said the football technical team had been tasked with developing a strategy to give Kenya the best chance of competing successfully.

“We’ve already asked the football technical team to give a roadmap on how they can lift the cup and what we need to put in to make sure that we win,” he said.

The government is also supporting wider infrastructure around the stadium, including a power substation and a planned railway station to improve connectivity for spectators and visitors.

Mvurya said the Raila Odinga International Stadium could potentially host matches before AFCON itself, possibly as early as November or December, subject to completion and CAF approval.

 

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Related Topics

Afcon 2027 Kenya Talanta Stadium Project. Pamoja AFCON 2027 Sports CS Salim Mvurya
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