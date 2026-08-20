Kenya bags double gold in hockey as St Anthony's end Kakungulu's reign

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Friends School Kamusinga’s Brian Isindu battles with Peter Wanjala of St Anthony’s Boys’ High School Kitale during the KSSSA National Term One hockey tournament in Kisumu. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya yesterday secured hockey gold and silver medals after triumphing in their respective boys’ and girls’ semi-final matches of the 2026 Federation of East Africa Schools Sports Association (FEASSA) games here in Morogoro, Tanzania.

The Kenyans will now exchange friendly fire in tomorrow’s finals with former champions St Anthony’s Boys Senior School Kitale and Friends School Kamusinga, renewing their fierce rivalry in the boys’ final. Girls defending champions St Joseph’s Girls Senior School Kitale will face off with Ng’iya Girls in the gold medal duel. Kenya could secure a clean sweep on the girls’ podium if Nyamira Girls outclass Uganda’s Kakungulu Memorial in their third-place play-offs duel.

St Anthony’s Les Titans fought gallantly to strip the crown off Kakungulu Memorial in a tightly contested last four duel that was decided in a penalty shootout.

Team coach Kelvin Lugalia lauded his charges, saying they had relentlessly fought a strong side.

“It was a very tough match because they are a very strong side who were out to defend their title. We now look forward to the final, though the pressure is not high because as a country we have already recaptured the trophy from Uganda," said Lugalia.

Les Titans rising star Kelvin Onyango gave the Kenyans the lead in the 20th minute after beating outsmarting the Kakungulu defence to hit the ball past goalkeeper Botrus Malikiswa.

With their title on the line, the Ugandans and intensified their hunt for an equaliser, with their efforts paying off three minutes later through a Brian Kato field goal. The two sides then battled in a 1-1 draw, forcing the match to be decided in the eight-second tie-breaker. Les Titans will have their goalkeeper, Wanalwa Kisaka, who stopped Kakungulu players saving all their three shots.

Peter Wachira, Isaac Okoth and Onyango outwitted Malikiswa to fire St Anthony's into the final. Kamusinga, on the other hand, secured a 1-0 win against Uganda’s Ntare School to secure a top-two finish. The Cougars' captain, Festus Owilly, led from the front netting their all-important goal in the 12th minute.

Kamusinga coach Godfrey Muleyi said that they were happy to have made it to the final on their return to the regional stage.

“The boys fought well and I’m glad we are in the final. This is the result of the efforts we have put into building the team over the years," said Muleyi.

In the girls' semis, St Joseph’s Alphaz proved that they are indeed the best in the region after rallying from a goal down to thrash Kakungulu Memorial 5-1 and set a date with compatriots Ng’iya Girls. Mercy Atimango put Kangungulu in the lead three minutes into the play, forcing the Kenyans to play catch-up for the better part of the first half.

However, the Alphaz regained their footing to take charge of the game as Cherish Wafula scored the equalizer in the 23rd minute. Shanel Imisa then netted a brace, with Jael Nelima and Christine Omondi scoring one goal apiece. In the other last four duel, bitter rivals Nyamira and Ng’iya Girls played to a one-all-draw, with the latter winning the decisive penalty shootout 2-1.

St Joseph’s coach John Lusaka said that they went into the clash ready to meet an equally strong side.

“Kakungulu are two-time East Africa champions, and so we prepared well, knowing that we were meeting a good side. We also know some of the players who have played for them in the last four editions of the East Africa games, so we knew what to expect,” Lusaka said.

In handball, East Africa champions Moi Girls Kamusinga and national boys’ champions Musingu Boys are the only Kenyan sides still standing. Musingu will tomorrow play Rwanda’s GS Tabagwe, who finished second in Group B in the semis. Kamusinga, on the other hand, will take on Gombe Secondary or Kibuli from Uganda in the last four encounter.